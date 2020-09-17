Dear Nvidia,

AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Jul 29, 2005
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc.../5/398186/rtx-3080-nvidia-store-availability/

Bullshit Black Belt @ Nvidia said:
This morning we saw unprecedented demand for the GeForce RTX 3080 at global retailers, including the NVIDIA online store. At 6 a.m. pacific we attempted to push the NVIDIA store live. Despite preparation, the NVIDIA store was inundated with traffic and encountered an error. We were able to resolve the issues and sales began registering normally.

To stop bots and scalpers on the NVIDIA store, we’re doing everything humanly possible, including manually reviewing orders, to get these cards in the hands of legitimate customers.

Over 50 major global retailers had inventory at 6 a.m. pacific. Our NVIDIA team and partners are shipping more RTX 3080 cards every day to retailers.

We apologize to our customers for this morning's experience.
I'm sorry, what was that? You say you care and that you were doing everything you could to prevent bots from buying-out right? Where's the captcha in your store? Where's the restricting guest checkout for the launch? Maybe I'm not understanding what you are saying with all this bullshit stuck in my ear.




Sincerely,
Your customers with heartbeats.
 
-Strelok-

-Strelok-

Dec 2, 2010
Why even launch if you have 5 cards available to sell? Might as well have just launched 2-3 weeks later with full stock. I thought AMD shot themselves in the foot waiting until end of october to announce their cards, but it looks like they can easily use this situation to their advantage. Assuming they have stock on release, "You can actually BUY our cards!".
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Jul 29, 2005
-Strelok- said:
Why even launch if you have 5 cards available to sell? Might as well have just launched 2-3 weeks later with full stock. I thought AMD shot themselves in the foot waiting until end of october to announce their cards, but it looks like they can easily use this situation to their advantage. Assuming they have stock on release, "You can actually BUY our cards!".
They had a lot. They aren't doing anything to prevent bots from purchasing. There are companies who do nothing but buy products like this to flip. This one got 41...
https://twitter.com/Gsnkss/status/1306641867677863939

To stop bots and scalpers on the NVIDIA store, we’re doing everything humanly possible...
How stupid does Nvidia think we are?
 
-Strelok-

-Strelok-

Dec 2, 2010
AltTabbins said:
They had a lot. They aren't doing anything to prevent bots from purchasing. There are companies who do nothing but buy products like this to flip. This one got 41...
https://twitter.com/Gsnkss/status/1306641867677863939



How stupid does Nvidia think we are?
They didn't have a lot. I bet half of those posts are fake and used to promote those services. If it were so great, why wouldn't they just use it themselves?
 
l88bastard

Oct 25, 2009
