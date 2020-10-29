DEAD WD Easystore 14TB $189.99

Has 14tb ever been cheaper? Like bf? Wish you'd stop posting these deals but maybe if I just buy one I won't be tempted anymore.
But do I want a 5900x or a 2x14tb Nas is the question....Same price at BF. I bought one last year.
Now I'm kicking myself for buying one at $259 two weeks ago. Oh well.
My 920+ has 4 of these in it.I think the Prime Day $440 Synology 920+ was a steal for what you were getting then you have 4 bays instead of 2. Maybe BF pricing on that also?
I have a 1019+ with 3 of these 14TB white drives in it (and 2x12TB misc drives), and it works great. I was thinking of getting two of these to complete the project, but I don't really "need" to spend $380+ tax just to pick up 4TB over the 12TB drives.
I'll probably buy a 5900x if I can find one also though .
I think they do it precisely so that they do not have to price match each other.I bought the Elements drive from Amazon. Even though it is pretty much the exact same drive as the EasyStore, it isn't the same drive, so they wouldn't price match. I think the EasyStore is a BB exclusive.
The question I have is what am I supposed to do with all my old 8TB drives.
I bought the 12TB ones from Amazon so I don't need these, but I have to say it wasn't as smooth sailing for me. All my other shucked drives were from BestBuy and from 8-10TB and none of them needed the 5v tweak, the Amazon drives did need it (I used a Molex to SATA power to get them to work).
Seems like AMD would be happy to take your moneySaw this last night. In fer 2. My FreeNAS/Plex is hungry. Wasn't really in the budget, but seeing as Nvidia doesn't want me to buy a new GPU for a few months, I redid my budget.
Whats the difference between EMFZ and EDFZ? I just got 5 of these myself and they are all EDFZ’s as well.Last bunch of these I bought were EMFZ, these were EDFZ
idk they allowed me to get 5 on one purchase, but that was it.limit 1 unless you have a business account then 3
You may need to do the 3.3v mod. It's easy and there are 3-4 ways it can be accomplished. My preference is just pulling the 3.3v pin out of the PSU connector.Anything I should know before buying?
NoAre these SMR drives?
I know WD got in trouble for not disclosing SMR on many of their drives.
RAID 10 , PERC H700 or betterOne? You pleb.
This question is for you and anyone else that wants to answer. What are you using all that storage for, movies, TV shows, music, porn? Be specific.idk they allowed me to get 5 on one purchase, but that was it.
porn, lots of porn! just kidding, i converted all my movies and have since the early 2000’s, so I have an extensive library now and with the 4k’s average size being 50-60GB if i rip it with atmos, hd10 in h265, space goes quick. Well not anymore for a little while.This question is for you and anyone else that wants to answer. What are you using all that storage for, movies, TV shows, music, porn? Be specific.
