DEAD WD Easystore 14TB $189.99

I bought the 12TB ones from Amazon so I don't need these, but I have to say it wasn't as smooth sailing for me. All my other shucked drives were from BestBuy and from 8-10TB and none of them needed the 5v tweak, the Amazon drives did need it (I used a Molex to SATA power to get them to work). In hindsight I wish I waited for these easystore drives, $15 and change more for an extra 2TB, but too late now since the 12TB ones are all tested, installed and data moved. Definitely don't want to do that again for a long time.