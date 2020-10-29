DEAD WD Easystore 14TB $189.99

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
27,211
Now I'm kicking myself for buying one at $259 two weeks ago. Oh well.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,109
Got one of these for $200 a few months ago on Newegg and its been good so far. Hooked it up to my Rpi 4 with SMB for a cheap NAS solution and can saturate my gigabit connection on file transfers (~120MB/s) so can't get much better than that until 10GB NICs/switches become standard.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
27,211
mnewxcv said:
But do I want a 5900x or a 2x14tb Nas is the question....
Click to expand...

I think the Prime Day $440 Synology 920+ was a steal for what you were getting then you have 4 bays instead of 2. Maybe BF pricing on that also?

I have a 1019+ with 3 of these 14TB white drives in it (and 2x12TB misc drives), and it works great. I was thinking of getting two of these to complete the project, but I don't really "need" to spend $380+ tax just to pick up 4TB over the 12TB drives.

I'll probably buy a 5900x if I can find one also though ;).
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
4,732
kirbyrj said:
Now I'm kicking myself for buying one at $259 two weeks ago. Oh well.
Click to expand...
kirbyrj said:
I think the Prime Day $440 Synology 920+ was a steal for what you were getting then you have 4 bays instead of 2. Maybe BF pricing on that also?

I have a 1019+ with 3 of these 14TB white drives in it (and 2x12TB misc drives), and it works great. I was thinking of getting two of these to complete the project, but I don't really "need" to spend $380+ tax just to pick up 4TB over the 12TB drives.

I'll probably buy a 5900x if I can find one also though ;).
Click to expand...
My 920+ has 4 of these in it.
 
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,295
I bought the 12TB ones from Amazon so I don't need these, but I have to say it wasn't as smooth sailing for me. All my other shucked drives were from BestBuy and from 8-10TB and none of them needed the 5v tweak, the Amazon drives did need it (I used a Molex to SATA power to get them to work). In hindsight I wish I waited for these easystore drives, $15 and change more for an extra 2TB, but too late now since the 12TB ones are all tested, installed and data moved. Definitely don't want to do that again for a long time. :)
 
J

jebo_4jc

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2011
Joined
Apr 8, 2005
Messages
14,545
Dang. Great deal. Sub $14/TB. I don't think there's a better $/TB option out there. But my current 4x4TB still have 2 TB free......

AArgh. I'm going to hold off for now.
 
B

bigddybn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 21, 2006
Messages
7,271
I bought two the last time these were on sale. Couldn't resist a third...
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
841
Hope this hows up again when I have a little bit more spendable income in a few weeks..
 
L

Luke M

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 20, 2016
Messages
434
LurkerLito said:
I bought the 12TB ones from Amazon so I don't need these, but I have to say it wasn't as smooth sailing for me. All my other shucked drives were from BestBuy and from 8-10TB and none of them needed the 5v tweak, the Amazon drives did need it (I used a Molex to SATA power to get them to work).
Click to expand...

It's completely random whether you get one that has Power Disable or not.
 
E

Epos7

Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
688
Saw this last night. In fer 2. My FreeNAS/Plex is hungry. Wasn't really in the budget, but seeing as Nvidia doesn't want me to buy a new GPU for a few months, I redid my budget.
 
J

jebo_4jc

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2011
Joined
Apr 8, 2005
Messages
14,545
Epos7 said:
Saw this last night. In fer 2. My FreeNAS/Plex is hungry. Wasn't really in the budget, but seeing as Nvidia doesn't want me to buy a new GPU for a few months, I redid my budget.
Click to expand...
Seems like AMD would be happy to take your money 🙂
 
N

nyt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
447
Last bunch of these I bought were EMFZ, these were EDFZ

E0fuHeQ.png
 
Zangmonkey

Zangmonkey

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2005
Messages
3,857
Can anybody provide more info on these drives? I've shucked drives like this a few years ago before there were problems with red drives and the introduction of red+
I'm a bit out of the loop
 
N

nyt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
447
Jedi said:
Whats the difference between EMFZ and EDFZ? I just got 5 of these myself and they are all EDFZ’s as well.
Click to expand...
I think I remember reading that the emfz supports encryption in hardware but the edfz doesn't?

Vendor: WDC
Product: WD140EMFZ-11A0WA
Revision: 0A81
User Capacity: 14,000,519,643,136 bytes [14.0 TB]
Logical block size: 512 bytes
Physical block size: 4096 bytes
LU is fully provisioned
Rotation Rate: 5400 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Logical Unit id: 0x5000cca264e043e7
Serial number: 9RJ8ZAUC
Device type: disk
Local Time is: Sat Oct 31 12:48:53 2020 EDT
SMART support is: Unavailable - device lacks SMART capability.


Vendor: WDC
Product: WD140EDFZ-11A0VA
Revision: 0A81
User Capacity: 14,000,519,643,136 bytes [14.0 TB]
Logical block size: 512 bytes
Physical block size: 4096 bytes
LU is fully provisioned
Rotation Rate: 5400 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Logical Unit id: 0x5000cca2a3ce6548
Serial number: QBH0NR9T
Device type: disk
Local Time is: Sat Oct 31 12:49:02 2020 EDT
SMART support is: Unavailable - device lacks SMART capability.
 
Last edited:
H

Hashiriya415

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 17, 2019
Messages
122
Are these good reliable drives? I haven't been paying much attention on hard drives for past couple of years, I do remember seeing titles about issues with some stuff.
I'd like to put one in desktop which already has a SSD primary drive and one connected with router. Anything I should know before buying?
 
S

Spartacus

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
2,110
Are these SMR drives?

I know WD got in trouble for not disclosing SMR on many of their drives.

.
 
R

rinaldo00

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
1,558
Jedi said:
idk they allowed me to get 5 on one purchase, but that was it.
Click to expand...
This question is for you and anyone else that wants to answer. What are you using all that storage for, movies, TV shows, music, porn? Be specific.
Thanks
 
R

rinaldo00

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
1,558
kirbyrj said:
I bought the Elements drive from Amazon. Even though it is pretty much the exact same drive as the EasyStore, it isn't the same drive, so they wouldn't price match. I think the EasyStore is a BB exclusive.
Click to expand...
It is.

"Where can I buy WD easystore?
To start with, the WD Easystore range of hard drives are only available through Best Buy. Best Buy is a US firm trading in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. This means that the Easystore isn’t officially available outside of these countries, as the product is exclusive to Best Buy."
 
J

Jedi

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2005
Messages
1,569
rinaldo00 said:
This question is for you and anyone else that wants to answer. What are you using all that storage for, movies, TV shows, music, porn? Be specific.
Thanks
Click to expand...
porn, lots of porn! just kidding, i converted all my movies and have since the early 2000’s, so I have an extensive library now and with the 4k’s average size being 50-60GB if i rip it with atmos, hd10 in h265, space goes quick. Well not anymore for a little while.
 
H

Hashiriya415

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 17, 2019
Messages
122
What time would they have them at the discount on the 22nd. Is it midnight as soon as it turns the 22nd?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top