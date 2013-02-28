Dead Space 1 PC Camera View Issue

AnAngelsDeath
I decided to play through the Dead Space games before I picked up the newest ones, and also it gives me a chance to play the game on PC since I orginally played 1 and 2 on Xbox360. So I just started playing and as soon as I get control of Issac, it seems like the camera is zoomed in to far. Like the left side of his body isn't visible nor is anything on that side of the screen, I can only see over his right shoulder and just barely, like any in game menus or tips that pop up are cut off. And I can't figure out how to zoom in or out. I tried my mouse wheel as it's usually the default for zooming in or out in PC games, but it does nothing. How do I get it so its not zoomed in so far.
Here's a FRAPS Screenshot showing what i mean. I may be wrong cause it's been awhile since I've played, but it just seems like I am zoomed in to far
Uploaded with ImageShack.us
