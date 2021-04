This morning my

Creative Labs Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium Fatal1ty Champion Series Sound Card stopped working NO sound at all, rebooted and still NO sound. Checked device manager NO conflicts i havent changed anything or done anything different at all. The light on the side of is still lit up and glows the white color as is it does. Uninstalled it for now and using onboard which sounds aweful ( realtek) Never had an issues before any ideas or help plz.​ Windows 10 Pro 64 bit 20h2 version.