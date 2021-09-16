(DEAD) Black Mesa [Steam] $4.99

Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,678
bought a copy, never played the original half life, is this basically the original with better graphics?
 
SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
8,200
Finally finished Black Mesa over the weekend. Great blast from the past and a major overhaul to Xen. This was a labor of love and it really shows.
 
J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,825
ZodaEX said:
This game is non-canon.
Click to expand...
There is no such thing as canon in the Half Life universe. Valve even said so.
Originally posted by Mark Laidlaw:
The canon of the Half-Life and Portal series has never been officially defined by Valve, and never will be.
Series writer Marc Laidlaw stated that the issue of canon is "something the fans came up with"and that they do not have an official stance on it. He remarked that they "do not get involved in issues of canonicity" and that "canon itself is non-canon", letting the games stand on their own.
Click to expand...

http://half-life.wikia.com/wiki/Half-Life_Wiki:Canon
http://combineoverwiki.net/wiki/Canon
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,622
SPARTAN VI said:
Finally finished Black Mesa over the weekend. Great blast from the past and a major overhaul to Xen. This was a labor of love and it really shows.
Click to expand...

Yep, I was impressed.

I'm going to minimize spoilers in my comments, but I will say this:

I thought the beginning of "Xen" was a huge improvement over the original Half-Life, but I also felt like it started to drag after a while. it was just way too long, and started to feel like I was playing Doom, which the original Half Life never felt like. (For me, comparing anything to Doom is not a compliment)

By the time I got to "Interloper", it really started to feel like a churn to me. It was a shame. They were large impressive levels, but it felt like a drag and I just wanted it to be over with.

Either way, it was fun to revisit, and most if it was VERY well made, especially considering how it started out as a bunch of hobbyists working on a project for fun.

I'd argue it is well worth your $4.99 and your time. (took me about 20 hours to finish it)
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
18,853
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yep, I was impressed.

I'm going to minimize spoilers in my comments, but I will say this:

I thought the beginning of "Xen" was a huge improvement over the original Half-Life, but I also felt like it started to drag after a while. it was just way too long, and started to feel like I was playing Doom, which the original Half Life never felt like. (For me, comparing anything to Doom is not a compliment)

By the time I got to "Interloper", it really started to feel like a churn to me. It was a shame. They were large impressive levels, but it felt like a drag and I just wanted it to be over with.

Either way, it was fun to revisit, and most if it was VERY well made, especially considering how it started out as a bunch of hobbyists working on a project for fun.

I'd argue it is well worth your $4.99 and your time. (took me about 20 hours to finish it)
Click to expand...

I loved every second of the new Xen levels and very much appreciated how long they made it. It was my favorite part of the original game and always thought it was way too short in it, so I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered how much they added to it. I may be remembering wrong since it's literally been 20 years since I played the original, but it seemed like Xen only lasted maybe an hour, whereas here it probably took me 3ish hours to get through. But I take my sweet time too, to explore and admire the environment they created there. Most of the vistas looking out into space look awesome.

Also worth mentioning is the soundtrack, at some of the parts is almost Doom 2016 level of exciting and fitting for the segments it comes in on. Most noteworthy is the chase sequence you get into on Xen, without spoiling too much about it.

Anyways, this is a must-buy for any FPS lover, and esp. any fans of the HL series.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
32,622
T4rd said:
I loved every second of the new Xen levels and very much appreciated how long they made it. It was my favorite part of the original game and always thought it was way too short in it, so I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered how much they added to it. I may be remembering wrong since it's literally been 20 years since I played the original, but it seemed like Xen only lasted maybe an hour, whereas here it probably took me 3ish hours to get through. But I take my sweet time too, to explore and admire the environment they created there. Most of the vistas looking out into space look awesome.

Also worth mentioning is the soundtrack, at some of the parts is almost Doom 2016 level of exciting and fitting for the segments it comes in on. Most noteworthy is the chase sequence you get into on Xen, without spoiling too much about it.

Anyways, this is a must-buy for any FPS lover, and esp. any fans of the HL series.
Click to expand...


Ha, I guess I'm the opposite.

In the original, the earth based drama was what sucked me into the game. While I remember most of the Half Life levels (maybe not in excruciating detail) I had actually completely forgotten that the Xen levels even existed since I last played through it in ~1997. I now remember that I thought they were kind of throwaway back then, and while they are certainly improved in Black Mesa are not my favorites now either.

Too Doom/Quake-like for my tastes. And honestly, those run and gun gib fests should stay in the 90's where they belong :p
 
SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
8,200
The new Xen had a lot of abstract vertical / platforming puzzles which I appreciated, but I agree with Z that Xen was just a little bit too long. Compared to the original Xen, which was visually drab and featured monotonous gameplay, I think the new Xen is a fair trade. :)
 
Last edited:
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
8,109
I haven't played HL1 to the end in probably 20 years, but Black Mesa was a better game playing it now.

I tried to play the original, but sadly the graphics were too dated to enjoy it. It also made me sick, not sure why.
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,460
cybereality said:
I haven't played HL1 to the end in probably 20 years, but Black Mesa was a better game playing it now.

I tried to play the original, but sadly the graphics were too dated to enjoy it. It also made me sick, not sure why.
Click to expand...
Do graphics bother you that much? I just recently played through doom 64 and duke3d and had lots of fun. I played black mesa a while back when it was still a beta and they had finished almost everything up until xen. I'm going to buy it to support those guys and do the xen levels at some point.
 
T

Tobit

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - March 2010/May 2011
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
5,080
Bought it today to take advantage of the price, can't play for two weeks though til the new PC is built.
 
Susquehannock

Susquehannock

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
4,012
brinstar117 said:
I think the original game was around 300-400MB. There were CD audio tracks on the original CD as well for the music. If it were 3.5GB it wouldn't have fit on the hard drive of first computer I played Half-Life.
Click to expand...
Yes. First one, HL1 (1998), was around 400mb. Was referring to original HL2, no add ons.
 
N

nutxo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 18, 2001
Messages
1,712
Grabbed it. I've never played it and I thought what the hell. I just got fiber and wanted to see how fast it would download...
 
J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,825
nutxo said:
Grabbed it. I've never played it and I thought what the hell. I just got fiber and wanted to see how fast it would download...
Click to expand...
LOL
Back in 2012 my old boss finally got a solid-state disk. You should’ve seen him opening up 350 MB pictures and saving them in Photoshop over and over again, he was giddy.
 
B

brinstar117

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2010
Messages
196
Susquehannock said:
Yes. First one, HL1 (1998), was around 400mb. Was referring to original HL2, no add ons.
Click to expand...

That's a good point. I wonder why Black Mesa is so much larger at 13GB compared to HL2 at 3.5GB

I think it's likely that Black Mesa has a bunch of much higher quality textures. I played Black Mesa back when it called Black Mesa Source. It was a free mod and the Xen portion of the game was yet to be released. I remember being fairly impressed with the graphical presentation. However, I'm pretty easy to impress nowadays since I don't really follow the latest releases.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
58,755
brinstar117 said:
That's a good point. I wonder why Black Mesa is so much larger at 13GB compared to HL2 at 3.5GB

I think it's likely that Black Mesa has a bunch of much higher quality textures. I played Black Mesa back when it called Black Mesa Source. It was a free mod and the Xen portion of the game was yet to be released. I remember being fairly impressed with the graphical presentation. However, I'm pretty easy to impress nowadays since I don't really follow the latest releases.
Click to expand...
Higher resolutions could definitely be responsible for the file size increase. Everything you see has a texture to it. When you increase their resolution and quality, the game will get a lot larger real fast.
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,236
Purchased, thanks op. This has been on my radar for years. HL 1 might be the best single player fps I've ever played.
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

More [H]uman than Human
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
16,587
I bought it also. HL1 is iconic and one of my favorite SP experiences. Played this when it was free but incomplete…felt like I should reward them for their efforts and commitment to seeing it through. It’s been on my wishlist for a while anyway.
 
  • Like
Reactions: travm
like this
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,236
Lateralus said:
I bought it also. HL1 is iconic and one of my favorite SP experiences. Played this when it was free but incomplete…felt like I should reward them for their efforts and commitment to seeing it through. It’s been on my wishlist for a while anyway.
Click to expand...
out of respect for nostalgia I refused to play it before complete. Seems about right to do so now.
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,236
unfortunately since I played this game 20 years ago its going much quicker this time. I recall having a much harder time with most of this.
 
J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,825
travm said:
unfortunately since I played this game 20 years ago its going much quicker this time. I recall having a much harder time with most of this.
Click to expand...
Crank up the difficulty?
I built my first box on the day HL released to the shelves. When I got to surface tension and poked my head out of the drains (after cliff side) it was so hard I almost quit playing and a friend convinced me to continue with some good advice.:D
It’s still one of my favorite games.
 
T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,236
Jim Kim said:
Crank up the difficulty?
I built my first box on the day HL released to the shelves. When I got to surface tension and poked my head out of the drains (after cliff side) it was so hard I almost quit playing and a friend convinced me to continue with some good advice.:D
It’s still one of my favorite games.
Click to expand...
The difficulty is fine, the issue is I know the answer to all the puzzles...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top