(DEAD) Black Mesa [Steam] $4.99

I loved every second of the new Xen levels and very much appreciated how long they made it. It was my favorite part of the original game and always thought it was way too short in it, so I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered how much they added to it. I may be remembering wrong since it's literally been 20 years since I played the original, but it seemed like Xen only lasted maybe an hour, whereas here it probably took me 3ish hours to get through. But I take my sweet time too, to explore and admire the environment they created there. Most of the vistas looking out into space look awesome.



Also worth mentioning is the soundtrack, at some of the parts is almost Doom 2016 level of exciting and fitting for the segments it comes in on. Most noteworthy is the chase sequence you get into on Xen, without spoiling too much about it.



Anyways, this is a must-buy for any FPS lover, and esp. any fans of the HL series.