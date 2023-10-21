DCS World 2.9 (Digital Combat Simulator)

Colonel Sanders
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2001
- Messages
- 5,521
i'm sure we have a few DCS World regulars in here, but for those who've either never heard of it or just dabbled occasionally, DCS World's open beta version was just updated to 2.9, adding DLSS and much more:
View: https://youtu.be/UDa73-p3-Ow
i gave it a try this morning and i'm blown away by how good the sim runs now with the addition of DLSS and multithreading support. absolutely max settings at 4k DLSS quality and i'm getting ~60 fps as the *floor*, with most missions easily 100+ fps. (if you know DCS, this is just a massive improvement.)
