Dark Souls is on Steam

polonyc2 said: what's the point of even releasing it on PC if it's pretty much a straight console port?...they should at least throw us a small bone...I know the PC version includes new content and bosses etc but I want proper keyboard support...if I wanted to play with a controller I would buy it on Xbox or PS3 Click to expand...

The point of releasing it on PC is that you don't need to buy an Xbox 360 or PS3. Also higher resolutions is probably a given (but hopefully not frame rate lock). Gamepads for playing on PC is already a given in so many games these days because of porting. We wouldn't even get those games otherwise. There is also the opportunity for hacking and modding. My Demon's Souls on PS3 is already modded with some hex editing cheats (single player only of course) and it makes it an easier game for those of us without the luxury of free time to spend the disciplined hours honing skills and farming souls.The official announcement that multiplayer communication requires a headset/mic pretty much cements the idea that any in-depth keyboard support was will be not in the game. Those that are saying that you can CTRL-TAB and Steam chat are forgetting that blue/black phantoms in the game are random players and you can't play directly with friends that you could steam chat with. I doubt they would rewrite that mechanic for PC but we'll see.