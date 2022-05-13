Cyberpunk 2077 - Epic Launcher - game crashed when click run game 2 times from a row.

Hi pc:



12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73 ( 40-50C in Far Cry 6 )



2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600MHZ in GEAR 1



RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte Gaming



Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4 bios F5



SSD 1 TB NVM PCIE



Seasonic 1300 PX Platinum Prime



So i have installed Windows 10,newest. I dont have crashing in games. But today i clicked start game in Epic Launcher and game immidiatelly crashed to desktop. I tried second time,the same crash. It popped cd procject crash report something like that.



On third time it launched game. My question. Is my system not stable ,maybe xmp or not?





PS:

I tested ram by Karhu Ram test and no errors.