Custom wood+acrylic build with water cooling

So planning a custom build with water cooling in a Lenovo Legion Cube.
ionar-gaming-computer--pdp_zoom-3000--pdp_main-540.jpg

Specs:

CPU:
i5-10600K

GPU:
Gainward RTX 2060

Motherboard:
Asrock H470m-HDV/m.2

NVME:
Samsung EVO 970 Plus

RAM:
16Gb G.skill DDR4 2666mhz

PSU???

Water cooling:
2x Alphacool 120x45mm Radiators
2x 120mm FANS
1x LC-DT 3600
1x Eisstation 80 (top+res)
1x EK HF Supreme
1x EK HF Supreme VGA
1x Hoses.

Plan is to remove the sides and back and replaces them with a combination of wood and acrylic.
Red would be a dark wood and blue would be black acrylic og maybe clear.
The green part will be removed since it is just plastic.
The top handle will be replaces to another handle.
I think I will keep the front, but no sure about that.

More to come.

1681212480683.png
 

First top plate ready which will allow for 2x 92mm fans to cool the vrams etc on the GPU:

1681478350551.png


Also made a trial cut of the wood front panel:
1681478408890.png
 
