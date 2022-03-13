cursor stutters nonstop

Hey, out of nowhere, when I lunched my PC I saw my cursor stuttering!, at first I thought that the pc might just not be lunched properly yet so I ignored it, afterwards when I lunched an fps game, my aim was stuttering too!, thats when I got worried and tried to fix it on my own!.







First I re-installed my gpu drivers!, didnt help.



Second I downgraded to windows 10 from 11, and Installed the same gpu drivers I had, still didnt fix it.



Third, I changed the gpu driver cuz thought might be the version of it, but no, I had the problem on like 10 versions of drivers I tried!.



I updated BIOS too, still nothing changed!







Theres a video of the problem:









Does anyone have an Idea why this is happening or it happened before and knows a fix?!



P.S Sorry if im in wrong thread! new here