RagingSamster
Better known as "Cuss at your Screen" head. I love the artistry of the game and the music is top notch. I'm playing on PC but I bought this game specifically for my pre-ordered Xbox 1 X. At $20.00 the price is pretty reasonable. I bought my copy from MS Store, I'm not sure if you purchase from Steam if it will transfer to Xbox as it does from MS.
I think I'll work on mechanics using the PC ( runs great on the system in my sig) as 2D shooters go, this is pretty challenging so far ( speaking as one of advanced chronology) but the music and art are well worth the effort.