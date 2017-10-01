Cuphead

cuphead.jpg


Better known as "Cuss at your Screen" head. I love the artistry of the game and the music is top notch. I'm playing on PC but I bought this game specifically for my pre-ordered Xbox 1 X. At $20.00 the price is pretty reasonable. I bought my copy from MS Store, I'm not sure if you purchase from Steam if it will transfer to Xbox as it does from MS.

I think I'll work on mechanics using the PC ( runs great on the system in my sig) as 2D shooters go, this is pretty challenging so far ( speaking as one of advanced chronology) but the music and art are well worth the effort.
 
RagingSamster said:
Better known as "Cuss at your Screen" head. I love the artistry of the game and the music is top notch. I'm playing on PC but I bought this game specifically for my pre-ordered Xbox 1 X. At $20.00 the price is pretty reasonable. I bought my copy from MS Store, I'm not sure if you purchase from Steam if it will transfer to Xbox as it does from MS.

I think I'll work on mechanics using the PC ( runs great on the system in my sig) as 2D shooters go, this is pretty challenging so far ( speaking as one of advanced chronology) but the music and art are well worth the effort.
I remapped the buttons on the controller and am having a bit of a better time. I will say that the old school mechanics of pattern recognition fall apart when random elements are introduced, so that's a little more frustrating than I had hoped.
 
ghostwich said:
I remapped the buttons on the controller and am having a bit of a better time. I will say that the old school mechanics of pattern recognition fall apart when random elements are introduced, so that's a little more frustrating than I had hoped.
Can you share what you changed on your controller?
 
This game is a throwback to Disney Hand animation or any animation sudio when cartoons were colored graphics.
 
The difficulty level on this game is through the roof, but it does feel "fair" in the same way that Dark Souls is fair. There isn't anything you can't do anything about, but the sheer amount of finesse needed is often beyond what I'm capable of.
Players who are good at those games from the 80's and 9's where the screen is full of insta-death would do well at it. Thunder Force, R-Type, Contra, Ghosts & Goblins, and such.
 
The art and animation looks awesome, but I can tell this is one of those games I will play for like an hour and then get frustrated with.

Might pick it up on a sale.
 
MavericK said:
The art and animation looks awesome, but I can tell this is one of those games I will play for like an hour and then get frustrated with.

Might pick it up on a sale.
It's luckily only $20 and the Xbox version includes the PC version (Windows Store) and vice versa. It's hard enough where I bet a good chunk of players can't complete a single level, though. The game is like 1/2 boss fights and every one of them I've experienced has involved at least 3 forms and hundreds of hits.
 
Domingo said:
It's luckily only $20 and the Xbox version includes the PC version (Windows Store) and vice versa. It's hard enough where I bet a good chunk of players can't complete a single level, though. The game is like 1/2 boss fights and every one of them I've experienced has involved at least 3 forms and hundreds of hits.
Yeah, I watched TB's video:



I think it's more like 90% boss fights...which do look cool but it is one of those "ultra-hard" games like Super Meat Boy.
 
Armenius said:
Can you share what you changed on your controller?
I rearranged it to be a little more friendly to the standard "right trigger = fire" control scheme, and alt fire is on R2 (the "bumper" button).

Jump remapped to A. Dash remapped to B.

Weapon switching is mapped to X.

Screenshot included because... well, in case you wanted to see it.
 

I'm loving this game. It's hard but not impossible. It usually takes me an hour or two to get through each level. This is easily one of the better games I've played in a while.
 
I'm on Inkwell Isle 2, but haven't been able to beat any of the bosses on the regular difficulty yet. :LOL:

Great game though!
 
This looks like a ton of fun...it's been getting quite a bit of a following on twitch for sure.
 
I'm still trying to figure out how the game computes damage done to bosses. I can't tell if it's wiser to try and constantly fire or land shots on occasion but mainly focus on staying alive. Because enemies have no life bar, it's difficult to tell if the fights revolve around surviving different phases or if the damage you do makes a difference. There are definitely some battles where it feels like you're just supposed to survive phases and that the damage you do doesn't really affect them. Yet with no life bar it's tough to tell.
 
Domingo said:
I'm still trying to figure out how the game computes damage done to bosses. I can't tell if it's wiser to try and constantly fire or land shots on occasion but mainly focus on staying alive. Because enemies have no life bar, it's difficult to tell if the fights revolve around surviving different phases or if the damage you do makes a difference. There are definitely some battles where it feels like you're just supposed to survive phases and that the damage you do doesn't really affect them. Yet with no life bar it's tough to tell.
The game definitely computes damage and the bosses have an invisible "life bar." Depending on what "weapon" you use, you'll either deplete it slowly, or quickly. If you haven't bought it yet the "Charger" shot is really strong. On some of the bosses I noticed it took only like five hits to get it to go to the next phase. Somebody on reddit apparently went through and determined how much damage each weapon does, and if you scroll though the comments somebody near the bottom asked about each bosses HP, and he provided a google doc giving the breakdown:

Reddit Post

I'm now on Inkwell Island 3!
 
I've moved on to Island #2 and I have my choice of 3 bosses...all of whom I can't seem to beat. The candy/birthday cake boss I've gotten close to clearing, but I'm not sure what to do once she starts chucking her head at you. If feels like I'm just getting hit from all sides.

Is there some way to get more coins? I spent mine on other abilities (not the charger) and haven't seen an opportunity to get more in a long while.
 
Domingo said:
I've moved on to Island #2 and I have my choice of 3 bosses...all of whom I can't seem to beat. The candy/birthday cake boss I've gotten close to clearing, but I'm not sure what to do once she starts chucking her head at you. If feels like I'm just getting hit from all sides.

Is there some way to get more coins? I spent mine on other abilities (not the charger) and haven't seen an opportunity to get more in a long while.
They're only available in the run 'n' gun levels, right?
 
ghostwich said:
They're only available in the run 'n' gun levels, right?
So far, yeah. I looked for an FAQ and there's one extra coin if you clear every level of the first island, but that's it. I ended up buying the Spread Shot (which isn't bad), the bubble shot (which isn't that good), and the item that gives you an additional hit point at the cost of damage...which I haven't really used much of.
 
Domingo said:
I've moved on to Island #2 and I have my choice of 3 bosses...all of whom I can't seem to beat. The candy/birthday cake boss I've gotten close to clearing, but I'm not sure what to do once she starts chucking her head at you. If feels like I'm just getting hit from all sides.

Is there some way to get more coins? I spent mine on other abilities (not the charger) and haven't seen an opportunity to get more in a long while.
There's one coin on Inkwell Isle 1, hidden in the trees. If you walk up to it you'll get it. I can't remember where it is, but look at the trees and you'll see a little bit of gold between the tree trunks. The other thing I'd suggest (and this is what I did) is beat one or two of the bosses on Inkwell Island 2 on easy, so that you open up more of the map. Then play the run and gun levels you now have access to, so you can buy a better weapon. You'll then have to go back and beat those bosses on the regular difficulty if you want to advance to the next Inkwell Isle.

In regards to the cake boss I think I might have had the chaser weapon, as my secondary weapon, and used it when you get to the final phase where she tosses her head at you. Just hold down X and just focus on jumping and avoiding her head, and the chaser rounds will hit her on top of the castle. Also, in case you're not aware, you can parry/slap the peppermints that come rolling out of the castle. In the event you dodge her head but fall towards the peppermints, you can parry off of them and get back up on the floating platform.
 
I managed to beat the cake/candy boss and surprisingly only got hit once. I've had that happen a few times. I'll just happen to have a lucky/good run on a level I struggle with.
I'm enjoying the Run & Gun level at the circus. I haven't completed it yet, but I'm pretty close. With the coins on that level (and the two I already have) I should be able to buy the charger weapon.
 
I cleared the Circus level last night and bought the charge shot weapon. It's definitely stronger. Each shot feels like holding all 3 barrels of spread fire for 2-3 seconds.
I wish there were more run & gun levels. The boss fights just don't do it for me. It just feels like a constant struggle of dying and learning while hoping that they reach their "final form." I'm still having fun, but I find myself quitting and giving up faster and faster. There is most definitely a feeling of accomplishment when you finally beat one, though.
 
MavericK said:
The art and animation looks awesome, but I can tell this is one of those games I will play for like an hour and then get frustrated with.

Might pick it up on a sale.
Very frustrating. But, it's addicting. Especially when you're real close to the end of the level.

It's a blast, but it can be rage inducing. Reminds me of the old 80's games that earned the title "Nintendo Hard". It's just a very difficult game. Great art, great music, sometimes a bit too hard. But, very challenging and doable. It's not impossible, and you can see how you died and how to avoid it. It's all up to the player. It isn't one of those "There's no way!" things. It's a "Fuck, this is hard!" game.
 
I'm sure there are players that are good at adjusting on the fly in instakill games, but I'm not one of them. It feels like my first 10-15 tries at anything are just to get a feel for what I'm even fighting against. At that point I at least feel capable of winning. I've definitely noticed that for all of the times where I barely, barely lose I've won most levels with 2-3 HP left. When things go well for me, they go really well. I've only barely edged 1 boss thus far, on the 1/2 moon flying level.
 
TripleAgent77 said:
Buy the invincible dash power up. NOW. Best item in the game by far.
Yeah, I have that item. It definitely makes some things much, much easier. It can also screw you over if you get too overconfident in it.
I'm still pretty much at a wall in on the 2nd island. The airplane shooter level (with the genie) is a major thorn in my side. As is the run & gun level where you alternate from the floor to the ceiling. At a certain point I just end up bailing if I'm not playing well...which is most of the time in my case.
 
Domingo said:
Yeah, I have that item. It definitely makes some things much, much easier. It can also screw you over if you get too overconfident in it.
I'm still pretty much at a wall in on the 2nd island. The airplane shooter level (with the genie) is a major thorn in my side. As is the run & gun level where you alternate from the floor to the ceiling. At a certain point I just end up bailing if I'm not playing well...which is most of the time in my case.
I had trouble with both of those levels too. With the run & gun level I just had to keep telling myself to slow down and take my time getting past certain parts. Especially when you're on the conveyor belts and the tubas (or whatever they were) fire at you. You just need to remember if you should be on the floor or ceiling for a particular area because then you don't even have to dodge their attacks. You can basically sit there and fire at them and they can't hit you.

The genie took me a ton of attempts to beat.
 
Such a stupid game, it's so difficult and I just die over and over. I hope the developers are happy with being terrible people.

That said I can't stop playing it lol, made it to the third island. The sense of accomplishment when you finally beat a level you have died on 20 times is a great feeling and the coop is a blast.
 
My 10 year old is obsessed with this game. He's up to King Dice by himself on normal. We play co-op sometimes but I always loose track of the character, I must be getting old.
 
Are there some bugged levels? I swear it doesn't matter how fast I do some of them, I can't get the time requirement to go yellow at the results screen.

I'm only on Isle II so far and below is a video of one such level I did and have yet to get the time requirement down enough to get an A. There's a chance I'm still too slow but other levels haven't been so strict. The Tree level in Isle I is the only other level with a damn near impossible time requirement so far.



As far as the bosses go, I've at least got all As so far but those two Run N' Gun levels are pissing me off. They are almost preventing me from continuing because seeing those Bs, and the non-gold flag posts, are setting off some OCD of mine I didn't know I had.
 
interesting game...I didn't think high difficulty games made for consoles existed anymore (I know this is also available for PC but seems geared more towards consoles)...was watching some gameplay videos and it definitely looks fun...I love hard games ala Dark Souls
 
Finally finished the game this past weekend after not having picked it up in nearly a month.

Super fun game. I'm pretty addicted to it.

Already at about 170% percent in (doing the game over on the Expert difficulty) and managed all 6 Run 'n Gun levels with the "pacifist' rank. Next up I'm going to shoot for the S ranks on the bosses which is going be tough.
 
Well, I’m bummed out there isn’t an achievement for doing all S ranks.

At this point I’ve gotten every achievement and have all of Isle 1 completed with S ranks. Not sure if I have enough motivation in getting the remainder of the bosses with an S but so far it’s got me coming back over and over.

With about 30 hours logged in it so far, it’s been the best $20 I’ve spent in recent memory. What a great game.
 
Sonicks said:
Well, I’m bummed out there isn’t an achievement for doing all S ranks.

At this point I’ve gotten every achievement and have all of Isle 1 completed with S ranks. Not sure if I have enough motivation in getting the remainder of the bosses with an S but so far it’s got me coming back over and over.

With about 30 hours logged in it so far, it’s been the best $20 I’ve spent in recent memory. What a great game.
Impressive! I still have to finish the game, and even though it's a great game I can't see myself trying to get an S rank for every boss fight! It is surprising there's no achievement for it though.
 
Congratulations to StudioMDHR, on winning "Best Art Direction", "Best Independent Game", and "Best Debut Indie Game" at The Game Awards last night.
 
Jerome36 said:
Impressive! I still have to finish the game, and even though it's a great game I can't see myself trying to get an S rank for every boss fight! It is surprising there's no achievement for it though.
I think this game just triggered some OCD I didn’t know I had.

Before I even finished the game on normal I wouldn’t progress to the next Island until I had at least A ranks on the bosses/levels.

Then I found out about the Pacifist thing from the frog in island three as went back to get the six P ranks on the run and gun levels.

Only then did I go to th final two bosses to beat the game. By then I was already up to about 24 hours in
 
Me and the wife started playing this, I had not heard of it last year.

The *ONE* thing anyone needs to know, is that the game is completely ruled by the Random Number Generator. You simply can't learn or predict the different phases like you can in most games. Every single thing is determined by RNG. And I think that is what drives most people into rage with this game.

As others have said in here, it's tough, but satisfying to finally beat a stage. We easily spend 30 minutes on each stage so far. I think it's slightly harder with 2 players because I get lost a lot more. The screen in very cramped.
 
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC launches on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on June 30, 2022...the game will also be playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5...

 
