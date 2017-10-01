Domingo said: I've moved on to Island #2 and I have my choice of 3 bosses...all of whom I can't seem to beat. The candy/birthday cake boss I've gotten close to clearing, but I'm not sure what to do once she starts chucking her head at you. If feels like I'm just getting hit from all sides.



Is there some way to get more coins? I spent mine on other abilities (not the charger) and haven't seen an opportunity to get more in a long while. Click to expand...

There's one coin on Inkwell Isle 1, hidden in the trees. If you walk up to it you'll get it. I can't remember where it is, but look at the trees and you'll see a little bit of gold between the tree trunks. The other thing I'd suggest (and this is what I did) is beat one or two of the bosses on Inkwell Island 2 on easy, so that you open up more of the map. Then play the run and gun levels you now have access to, so you can buy a better weapon. You'll then have to go back and beat those bosses on the regular difficulty if you want to advance to the next Inkwell Isle.In regards to the cake boss I think I might have had the chaser weapon, as my secondary weapon, and used it when you get to the final phase where she tosses her head at you. Just hold down X and just focus on jumping and avoiding her head, and the chaser rounds will hit her on top of the castle. Also, in case you're not aware, you can parry/slap the peppermints that come rolling out of the castle. In the event you dodge her head but fall towards the peppermints, you can parry off of them and get back up on the floating platform.