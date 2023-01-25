Crypto Miners Paint GDDR Memory Chips to Hide Wear and Tear

Weaksauce




As these reports note, miners are removing the stock cooling systems from GPUs to install a third-party solution or recently tried to resolder failed GPU dies back in place and paint the yellowish GDDR memory chips. According to the testing done by Iskandar Souza, you can see below the difference between a worn-out yellowish GDDR chip and its painted deception standing next to one another.


https://www.techpowerup.com/304045/crypto-miners-paint-gddr-memory-chips-to-hide-wear-and-tear

Not only did they screwed us once, they try to do it twice!
 
Zarathustra[H]








I'm used to saying that no appreciable wear should result from mining. The GPU manufacturers validate the cooling solutions, voltages and clocks such that you can essentially run anything on them 24/7 without seeing appreciable wear, except maybe to the fans, which eventually can and will wear out like any device with moving parts.

These are solid state devices after all.

If they are removing stock coolers and not installing proper replacements - however- then anything is on the table.
 
L

Lakados






Zarathustra[H] said:
I'm used to saying that no appreciable wear should result from mining. The GPU manufacturers validate the cooling solutions, voltages and clocks such that you can essentially run anything on them 24/7 without seeing appreciable wear, except maybe to the fans, which eventually can and will wear out like any device with moving parts.

These are solid state devices after all.

If they are removing stock coolers and not installing proper replacements - however- then anything is on the table.

Many miners also install customized bios files and run the memory out of spec then just put the stock bios back in when they resell which can also lead to damage with the stock cooler.
 
Darunion








The issue also comes from handling. ESD zaps, voltage spikes, thermal cycling. These things cause wear on the semiconductors. So while the process of mining itself may not be a path to failure, the amount of events that can happen unrelated to that, likely will.

Most of us would never trust a stranger to even touch our pc, why would we trust they took care of their hardware before selling it?
 
J

jardows






Darunion said:
The issue also comes from handling. ESD zaps, voltage spikes, thermal cycling. These things cause wear on the semiconductors. So while the process of mining itself may not be a path to failure, the amount of events that can happen unrelated to that, likely will.

Most of us would never trust a stranger to even touch our pc, why would we trust they took care of their hardware before selling it?

So the moral of this is to never buy used equipment?
 
Zarathustra[H]








jardows said:
So the moral of this is to never buy used equipment?


Well, at least be careful who you buy your used equipment from, and what used equipment you are buying.

Something cheap and throwaway like a basic $59 GPU just for basic video output? Why not?

Server pulls of enterprise hardware from reputed well reviewed recyclers? Sure

Expensive consumer consumer hardware/GPU's? I wouldn't unless I either knew the person well enough to know that they do things right or otherwise had a very good reason to trust them.

I don't trust this category of stuff from some rando online. There are a select few people on these forums I'd buy from in the FSFT thread, but it is far from everyone.
 
S

Sycraft






Zarathustra[H] said:
I'm used to saying that no appreciable wear should result from mining. The GPU manufacturers validate the cooling solutions, voltages and clocks such that you can essentially run anything on them 24/7 without seeing appreciable wear, except maybe to the fans, which eventually can and will wear out like any device with moving parts.

These days... I'm not so sure. Companies seem to be pushing things harder and harder to get better performance, and they've determined that consumers don't keep things a long time or use them heavily, so they don't need to worry if it lasts. Plenty of things don't seem to be built with 24/7/365 operation in mind.

I don't know with consumer GPUs, but it wouldn't surprise me if they were not designed to handle full load all the time and if they are subject to that it can cause premature failures.
 
J

jardows






Darunion said:
yes

Welp, there goes the [H] For Sale/Trade threads! :D

FWIW, I just bought a couple of RX 5700XT's off ebay, most likely mining cards (but sold through computer recyclers with thousands of feedback, I'm not trusting all these with random names and only 40-50 feedback), so I'll be sure to check them out for signs of repainting when they come in. Of course, I know what I'm getting into when buying these, so my expectations are managed.
 
Zarathustra[H]








jardows said:
Welp, there goes the [H] For Sale/Trade threads! :D

FWIW, I just bought a couple of RX 5700XT's off ebay, most likely mining cards (but sold through computer recyclers with thousands of feedback, I'm not trusting all these with random names and only 40-50 feedback), so I'll be sure to check them out for signs of repainting when they come in. Of course, I know what I'm getting into when buying these, so my expectations are managed.



You just have to have the right expectations.

There are some long time H:ers I definitely trust and would buy things from if I needed them and the price is right.

I bought a used GTX460 on eBay back in 2013 for like $50 to drop in a backup/workbench machine just to get basic video output. It arrived in a plastic bag without any packaging and no anti-static bag. Surprisingly it worked fine for the couple of years I used it.

I'll take risks on low value items for applications I don't really care that much about.

Everything else it is either new or a (very) trusted seller.
 
Zarathustra[H]








Darunion said:
Pretty much was gonna say what Zarathustra[H] said. I buy some used stuff and it is all about expectations.


Yeah, I guess my take is, I'll buy consumer stuff used from random strangers if it is cheap enough that I really don't care if I get screwed.

Otherwise I don't.

That doesn't mean ALL used stuff is bad, you just have to be able to trust your sellers. Trusted H:ers are usually fine. Some enterprise hardware recyclers are as well. I'd consider buying high ticket items from them used.

High ticket consumer items items from random strangers is usually just a bad idea.
 
