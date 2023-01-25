Crypto Miners Paint GDDR Memory Chips to Hide Wear and Tear

jardows said: So the moral of this is to never buy used equipment? Click to expand...

Well, at least be careful who you buy your used equipment from, and what used equipment you are buying.Something cheap and throwaway like a basic $59 GPU just for basic video output? Why not?Server pulls of enterprise hardware from reputed well reviewed recyclers? SureExpensive consumer consumer hardware/GPU's? I wouldn't unless I either knew the person well enough to know that they do things right or otherwise had a very good reason to trust them.I don't trust this category of stuff from some rando online. There are a select few people on these forums I'd buy from in the FSFT thread, but it is far from everyone.