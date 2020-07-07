Croteam VR Bundle: $14.99 Steam

I know this is a part of the Steam summer sale, but I just had to post this. I feel it's my duty. I've owned VR headsets since they were released (Vive, Rift CV1, now an Oculus Rift S) and have played a ton of VR games. I almost game exclusively in VR. I can say, with the utmost certainty, that the Serious Sam games in VR are the most fun I've ever had with a VR headset. I do decently with VR sickness, sometimes getting a little bit of a stomach ache, but I never have experienced it with these games. I've played through them a few times, and decided today I was going to play through them again (since I'm stuck at home). I jumped into Steam, saw the crazy $15 price for 5 games, and just needed to post it for you guys. Please, give these games a try. You can always request a refund if you're not satisfied. If these games never went on sale, and I knew how good they were, I would have no problem paying $100+ for the pleasure of playing them in VR.Also, The Talos Principle is a fantastic puzzle game. It's like a free bonus.Enjoy!P.S. Serious Sam 4 is coming out next month. I don't see it having VR support, but like the other Serious Sam games, the VR versions are separate (they came out waaay before VR was mainstream).