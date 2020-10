Endgame said: Planning out my new loop for the Ryzen 5950, I'm finding that a top mounted, crossflow radiator would be ideal for routing and likely cooling purposes. That said, I'm not finding very many options for crossflow, at least in 420 size - just HW Labs and Alphacool. Any opinions out there between the Black Ice Nemesis 420GTS XFlow and the Alphacool NexXxOS XT 45 X-Flow 420? Am I missing a top performer / popular model by not looking more at 360 models? Click to expand...

There are some small performance differences between the brands, but I don't think you'll find that any of them are big enough that a smaller radiator from one brand will perform better than a larger radiator from another.I for one like Alphacool radiators. I have three of them in my current build and used two of them in my old build. Only downside with them is that they need a thorough clean before use. They seem to have more residual gunk in them from manufacturing than some other brands.