Creative Super X-Fi Headphone Amplifier - $60 - AVSForum Best of Cedia 2018

AVSFORUM PreviewASR review (SINAD of 108dB - really quite good - well beyond limits of human heard audible distortion) Works for up to 300 Ohm headphones quite well. So Sennheiser HD600 or 650 800, etc. It even has headphone profiles for each, and most popular headphones on the market.Price is now $60.I was a pre-order purchaser on this. It's been improved significantly since launch (surprisingly) The 3D audio is much better now with the couple years of various updates, you can choose the headphone profile in the app dropdown to match dozens of different popular headphone frequency responses. It has an iPhone, Android, and PC app. Since it's USB driven, you don't have EMI, or noise interference for PC gaming. It supports a Mic/headset as well, and did I mention it's no background noise?For $60, yes, it has my full recommendation.