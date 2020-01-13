Creative Super X-Fi Gen 2

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 13, 2020 at 5:43 AM.

  1. Jan 13, 2020 at 5:43 AM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,100
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Could be pretty sweet.

    “Creative also showed off the more budget-oriented OUTLIER ONE V2 wireless in-ear headphones for active users on the go, a prototype CLEVO laptop that integrates and SFXI DSP, a face-lifted SXFI AIR wireless headphones, as well as the recently released OUTLIER AIR and OUTLIER GOLD true wireless earbuds that boast best-in-class rated battery life on a single use cycle. We have some of these in hand for more testing, especially as a demonstration of Super X-Fi Gen 2, so look out for more on this subject coming your way.”

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262900/creative-at-ces-2020-super-x-fi-everything
     
    erek, Jan 13, 2020 at 5:43 AM
    erek, Jan 13, 2020 at 5:43 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 13, 2020 at 6:19 AM #2
    Archaea

    Archaea [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,703
    Joined:
    Oct 19, 2004
    Creative’s fooled me multiple times, not least of which was the first gen Super X-Fi which sounds like a cheap set of home theater speakers in a small tile bathroom on my Sennheiser HD-6XX

    I wont even buy this on solid early critic reviews. The last one had that in spades and ended up disappointing. Critics were baited (and consumers were switched). Critics reviewed with far superior in-ear microphone based measurements for intro auditions and consumers were supplied a product which based its configured sound on pictures of your ear. The difference is night and day. It went from being a really exciting product to an over priced head phone amp with that change, but unless you were a savvy consumer and audio enthusiast you wouldn't know about the bait and switch. And even if you did know about it, we bough/pre-ordered on hope and false promises.

    I feel I’ve been lied to by Creative’s marketing so many times over the years I just wish the company would go belly up.

    edit: just read the article. The author speaks to the bait and switch.
     
    Last edited: Jan 13, 2020 at 6:37 AM
    Archaea, Jan 13, 2020 at 6:19 AM
    Archaea, Jan 13, 2020 at 6:19 AM
    #2