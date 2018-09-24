Creative Launches Super X-Fi Amp

AlphaAtlas
[H]ard|Gawd
Staff member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2018
- Messages
- 1,713
Creative says they dumped about $100 million in R&D developing a new surround virtualization technology. Yesterday, they announced the culmination of all those efforts: a headphone amplifier and a pair of earbuds with "Super X-Fi Holography Technology." Creative claims SXFI is distinct from regular surround virtualization algorithms, using a special DSP far more powerful than any chip put into a Creative soundcard before, as well as an image of the user's ear to factor in the listener's head and ear shape. There are profiles optimized for specific headsets, though the algorithm will work with any set of stereo headphones. Reviewers have spoken highly of SXFI demos before, and CNET seems to like the new amplifier. Creative says the SXFI AMP is priced at $150, and is available at SXFI.com starting today, with worldwide delivery in November 2018. There's also a free demo app coming "soon," though it will only be available to SXFI Amp owners at first. Thanks to djoye and the people of this thread for the tip.
"Since its preview at CES Las Vegas in January this year, Super X-Fi has consistently blown the minds of reviewers with the way it has transformed the listening experience on headphones. Audio pundits have described it as 'frigging mind-blowing', 'magical', 'nothing short of amazing' and that 'it sounded glorious'. It's even bagged multiple awards. Pretty amazing, if you consider that all this was based only on sneak demos of a headphone audio technology. Super X-Fi is not just any 3D or surround sound technology; we had that 20 years ago. It's much, much more. Think of the magic of holography, but for audio, and for headphones. And now the real deal is finally here," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative.
"Since its preview at CES Las Vegas in January this year, Super X-Fi has consistently blown the minds of reviewers with the way it has transformed the listening experience on headphones. Audio pundits have described it as 'frigging mind-blowing', 'magical', 'nothing short of amazing' and that 'it sounded glorious'. It's even bagged multiple awards. Pretty amazing, if you consider that all this was based only on sneak demos of a headphone audio technology. Super X-Fi is not just any 3D or surround sound technology; we had that 20 years ago. It's much, much more. Think of the magic of holography, but for audio, and for headphones. And now the real deal is finally here," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative.