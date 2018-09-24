Creative Launches Super X-Fi Amp

I learned to adopt one basic truth about audio playback: if there's some circuitry in the path that alters what the original data contains, that means it's coloring the sound and I'm not interested in colored sound, ever. I've never been a fan of EQ circuits and I never use them. I don't fuck around with bass and treble adjustments, I never use them.



I hate any and all types of audio processing - recently I purchased a ThinkPad W541 workstation laptop and was quite pissed to discover they made it with that stupid dumbass useless "Dolby Audio" BS and I hate it with a fucking passion. It cannot be disable effectively - well, it can be disabled as in I click some software button and voila, the Dolby processing is not part of the path but the problem with that is that the audio signal itself drops almost 24 dB in power meaning even if I max out the audio volume controls it's still too damned quiet.



Of course, if I enable the Dolby processing BLAM, it's like a fucking explosion in terms of the sheer volume compared to it being disabled vs enabled, at any level of volume. The audio leveling thing that's part of the Dolby processing just maxes out the volume even if I set the main volume slider for the entire system to 10%, it's insanely loud and colored and tainted and I fucking despise it.



I wish companies would stop forcing stupid useless BS on end users. It's one reason why I sold that laptop for a nice profit relatively fast and went back to an older Dell Latitude that still has plain old audio output without any BS processing as all hardware should.



MANUFACTURERS: STOP DOING STUPID SHIT, YOU IDIOTS.