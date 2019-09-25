Crashes during gaming with solid color on screen

So, nothing super-demanding then. zDo you have a spare power supply? If you do, try connecting just the PCI-E Auxilliary power plugs from that to the video card, and jump the power supply so that it runs. This will pull pretty much all of the strain off your regular power supply for running the card. If the problem goes away, there lies your answerThe truth is this: You've already RMA'd the card and tried different slots. Unless they sent you back the exact same card you sent in, the card should be presumed OK. The mainboard * could * be the culprit, but generally that is not the kind of failure you see with those, and testing an alternate slot further reduces that likelihood. That realistically leaves the monitor itself, the connecting video cable, and the power supply as possible culprits. Video cables rarely fail, and if the issue is the monitor itself, I would expect the issue to be more consistent than "only when playing games." This leaves the power supply as the more likely suspect.Edit, I HAVE had the green screen issue with my Vega 64, but it only ever happens when installing/updating drivers, and a simple reboot squares it.