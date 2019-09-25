Crashes during gaming with solid color on screen

got my card back from RMA and I still have the crashing during gaming with a solid color on the monitor. A lot of googling led me to believe it was a problem with the card 2700x Prime X470-PRO (latest BIOS) Ripjaws V DDR4 3200 C16 16-18-18-36-58 Strix Vega 64 (fresh from RMA) Corsair RM750 (was EVGA 850 B3) Tried loosening timings, thinking about turning off PBO to see if that helps. I've got regular peripherals and a wireless controller receiver with 5 HDD and 1 nvme drive. Could I be teetering on the edge of what I would need for power ? Any ideas?