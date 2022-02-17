CPUz benchmark results thread

I've been going around to some of the overclocking forums as of late and running the CPUz benchmark competition. It's not entirely ideal as a testing platform, but it will give us a rough indication of system performance. Plus you can compete against other members / generations of CPUs. Also, everyone here has it, so no extra downloading required.I thought I would throw this out there and see if we get any bites. If there is enough interest, I will start a leaderboard.Heatkiller water block, custom loop ambient 1000mm radiator surface area.