CPUz benchmark results thread

Storm-Chaser
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2020
- Messages
- 19
I've been going around to some of the overclocking forums as of late and running the CPUz benchmark competition. It's not entirely ideal as a testing platform, but it will give us a rough indication of system performance. Plus you can compete against other members / generations of CPUs. Also, everyone here has it, so no extra downloading required.
I thought I would throw this out there and see if we get any bites. If there is enough interest, I will start a leaderboard. This is an example score/submission... but not tuned for performance yet. Please include both CPUz tabs and clock speed with your sub.
Heatkiller water block, custom loop ambient 1000mm radiator surface area.
