CPU >>> VRM >>> GPU >>> RAD >>> PUMP

Curious what would be the best order in which to cool my 3 heat generating devices in my loop. Mobo is Crosshair Formula. I was thinking the following:The coolant goes from the pump out to the CPU in, then the VRMs, then the GPU and the RAD and back to the pump.Rad is XSPC 480 and pump is EK D5 with build in res. GPU will be 3080 or 6800XT. CPU is 5900X.I don't know if it matters which way the coolant flows through the VRM cooler?