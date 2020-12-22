CORSAIR A500 High Performance Dual Fan CPU Cooler 49$ base price - 29$ after rebate -15 hours left!

N

n0ob3r

n00b
Joined
Oct 9, 2020
Messages
57
Was looking for a cooler for the 9900k. Saw this deal for the Corsair A500. 49$ base price, 29$ after rebate (receive "prepaid card". Not sure exactly what this is). Note: Only 1 rebate per household.


Product: CORSAIR A500 High Performance Dual Fan CPU Cooler - Newegg.com

Rebate Form site: https://images10.newegg.com/uploadfilesfornewegg/rebate/SH/Corsair35-181-193Dec21Jan0321jd56.pdf




35-181-193-V12.jpg





Disclaimer: I heard this is loud as well as covers the RAM slots.

Take care and Merry Christmas.
 
