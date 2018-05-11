I'm glad to see Corsair continuing development - their Obsidian line was one of the first mass-market enthusiast case types. However, for the price I think we're getting into territory where my money may be better spent elsewhere. This $500 case (much like the Phanteks Enthoo Elite which I think is itself around $900) means putting in squarely in the field of boutique builders like CaseLabs. At least thus far, there would have to be something phenomenally a better value and/or feature set on a Corsair 1000D or Enthoo Elite, to even consider going up against a CaseLabs S8, SMA8-A / -X, perhaps the XForma MBX MK2, or Hydra Desk. I'd consider that this is probably closest to the SMA8-A (-X) in terms of features and layout. Buying the boutique setups (at least CaseLabs) means limitless modularity, upgrades, and long term support as well as unique features like having no rivets etc. Furthermore, giving $500+ to a mass produced (often outside NA or EU) case is somewhat different from giving that amount to an in-house crafted boutique shop.



If they positioned this at the $250-300 level and/or included a significant amount of RGB MagLev fans + fan filters (does this thing have filters? I didn't see any listed) , I'd call it a fantastic value. However for $500 it begins to waver - there are some nice features it has and if nothing else they'll give the guys at CaseLabs something to think about as they roll out more options and refine their existing ones, but even some neat features would be hard pressed to tempt me away from the boutiques at that price level.