Corsair 1000D

Jbort1984

Who else is getting one. Just ordered mine even though Ive got a tower 900 sitting here that I need to build in.
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

Saw it on paul's hardware yesterday, as nice as it looks, it's too big for me and too expensive, for the price they could have at least added some fans.

Rather velcro a nuc to my main pc if I need 2 machines in a limited space, but for watercooling enthousiast it might be very nice.
 
T

termite

Pretty awesome. There is a lot of space in that case water cooling.

I just retired my v1 800D, it was just getting to big to keep around.
 
R

RanceJustice

I'm glad to see Corsair continuing development - their Obsidian line was one of the first mass-market enthusiast case types. However, for the price I think we're getting into territory where my money may be better spent elsewhere. This $500 case (much like the Phanteks Enthoo Elite which I think is itself around $900) means putting in squarely in the field of boutique builders like CaseLabs. At least thus far, there would have to be something phenomenally a better value and/or feature set on a Corsair 1000D or Enthoo Elite, to even consider going up against a CaseLabs S8, SMA8-A / -X, perhaps the XForma MBX MK2, or Hydra Desk. I'd consider that this is probably closest to the SMA8-A (-X) in terms of features and layout. Buying the boutique setups (at least CaseLabs) means limitless modularity, upgrades, and long term support as well as unique features like having no rivets etc. Furthermore, giving $500+ to a mass produced (often outside NA or EU) case is somewhat different from giving that amount to an in-house crafted boutique shop.

If they positioned this at the $250-300 level and/or included a significant amount of RGB MagLev fans + fan filters (does this thing have filters? I didn't see any listed) , I'd call it a fantastic value. However for $500 it begins to waver - there are some nice features it has and if nothing else they'll give the guys at CaseLabs something to think about as they roll out more options and refine their existing ones, but even some neat features would be hard pressed to tempt me away from the boutiques at that price level.
 
F

Furious_Styles

Cool looking case, wonder how much customization is needed. I recently got a midtower and I really want another full/super. I just like to tinker too much and mids just don't offer the space.
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

the "french doors" with the ssd's attached is going to be the biggest downfall.

there is very little to be done about cable management, when the panel that are attached to swings in the breeze.

cool case though

also though it was funny when the HWC review showed the case tipping over when the door was opened.
 
jtm55

jtm55

Hi All

I won't be getting one. I'll stick with my HAF X for now. It's perfect for air cooling. The 1000D seems more suited to water cooling
 
H

hititnquitit

it looks great when it has rgb fans in it. and has some really nice features but the price after you figure in fans is waaay to much for what your getting. caselabs will benefit more from this case than corsair will.
 
Zepher

Zepher

aznpotpie said:
Haha it was cheaper at the moment to get the Node Pro kit with the LED then the LED expansions themselves.
Click to expand...
Same here, Amazon had the Full kit for $46 and the expansion for $50, so I bought a second full kit as well, so now I have a spare Node controller.
 
A

aznpotpie

A quick assemble of the case so far!

S4UVjVC.jpg
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

Can it be seen from space?

All kidding aside it does like nice, and if it also works as intended it's sweet, still a lot of $$ for a bare case.
 
A

aznpotpie

BIGREDUNIT said:
That looks insane. Any chance you could share some details on this build?

I am looking a building something similar, wondering if I should setup push pull config for all 3 radiators. Does your top radiator have push pull? I can't really tell from the photos.
Click to expand...
Sure what exactly do you want to know? I’m actually taking it apart now since I had to rma the gpu and I’m installing two slim 480mm ontop instead of a single thick 420mm!

Unfortunately it’s too thick to do push/pull on top but I’m swapping to dual 480mm HWL GTS with push pull and GTR on front in push/pull.
 
N

NukeULater

I bet this is exactly like the 900D, a weak structured, over hyped pile of garbage with features that are irritating to actually use. I'd never buy another high end corsair case, and I'm the type of person who doesn't mind spending $500 on a robust, well designed and gimmick free enclosure.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

NukeULater said:
I bet this is exactly like the 900D, a weak structured, over hyped pile of garbage with features that are irritating to actually use. I'd never buy another high end corsair case, and I'm the type of person who doesn't mind spending $500 on a robust, well designed and gimmick free enclosure.
Click to expand...

Ok, I have the 800D and I love it. Care to elaborate?
 
N

NukeULater

auntjemima said:
Ok, I have the 800D and I love it. Care to elaborate?
Click to expand...
You're lucky then. When I had mine, it had 8 hard drives, a dual cpu mobo and three video cards installed. That's a lot, but not for a case that large considering that it was air cooled.

The doors never closed right and didn't fit flush with the frame. The case would flex easily two inches if you pushed on the corners. The wire management was lackluster if you had more than three or four hard drives installed and the cooling was horrendous for the amount of fans installed in the system. My GPUs dropped 10C just moving them into an ancient Lian Li V2000 with half the number of fans. Ironically, the V2000 also has better cable management even though it wasn't taken into consideration when it was designed. I guess the 900D was great if you wanted to stick a large rad in it but everything else was lackluster in its design and construction.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

NukeULater said:
You're lucky then. When I had mine, it had 8 hard drives, a dual cpu mobo and three video cards installed. That's a lot, but not for a case that large considering that it was air cooled.

The doors never closed right and didn't fit flush with the frame. The case would flex easily two inches if you pushed on the corners. The wire management was lackluster if you had more than three or four hard drives installed and the cooling was horrendous for the amount of fans installed in the system. My GPUs dropped 10C just moving them into an ancient Lian Li V2000 with half the number of fans. Ironically, the V2000 also has better cable management even though it wasn't taken into consideration when it was designed. I guess the 900D was great if you wanted to stick a large rad in it but everything else was lackluster in its design and construction.
Click to expand...

Thanks! I wanted to move to a 900 or 1000 just for the sheer size, even though my 800 is big enough.

I agree on all the aspects I can comment on. The cooling I am not sure. I went from an ATX case to this and the extra space was amazing.

I do feel the cable management is lackluster and running more than the 4 hot swap drives can cause management to get even worse.

The doors never close flush! I always figured it was an issue with my case. I purchased it used and even though it looked new I figured maybe it had been damaged at one point.

It is heavy as bejesus, but still pretty flimsy when pushing it.


So many things I don't really consider issues, but to each there own. We all have different criteria :)
 
A

aznpotpie

NukeULater said:
You're lucky then. When I had mine, it had 8 hard drives, a dual cpu mobo and three video cards installed. That's a lot, but not for a case that large considering that it was air cooled.

The doors never closed right and didn't fit flush with the frame. The case would flex easily two inches if you pushed on the corners. The wire management was lackluster if you had more than three or four hard drives installed and the cooling was horrendous for the amount of fans installed in the system. My GPUs dropped 10C just moving them into an ancient Lian Li V2000 with half the number of fans. Ironically, the V2000 also has better cable management even though it wasn't taken into consideration when it was designed. I guess the 900D was great if you wanted to stick a large rad in it but everything else was lackluster in its design and construction.
Click to expand...

Oh dang, wasn’t going to talk about this until I could get it resolved.

So I’m actually on third case, one original and two replacement. The first original case was fine except some scratches on the top ones, the door behind mobo caged didn’t close properly unless i pushed some force outward then closed the doors and some glue residue. Understandable that things happen with manufacturing.

Then my replacement comes, bottom feet won’t screw in properly, shipping was poor and the side panel is slightly misaligned and some residue that I can’t get off on the side panels.

So after a month of waiting on Corsair for a replacement and many back and forth between me and them, finally received my third replacement. The psu cage has some discoloration like there’s a scratch and it’s a different black then the rest of the cages. The cover on top of the HDD cages has some discoloration like it’s rusting. And again had some glue residue on the base of the case with some scratches.

Even though it’s been such a pita, I still like the case
 
H

hititnquitit

good lord aznpotpie you are patient if anything! i think i would have gone postal after the first return! that is a shit load of case to have to repackage and ship. hope all goes well with the replacements. makes you wonder if anyone is actually looking at these sobs before they send it to you. on a more positive note, she looks badass with the wcing and all of your fans lit up!
 
A

aznpotpie

hititnquitit said:
good lord aznpotpie you are patient if anything! i think i would have gone postal after the first return! that is a shit load of case to have to repackage and ship. hope all goes well with the replacements. makes you wonder if anyone is actually looking at these sobs before they send it to you. on a more positive note, she looks badass with the wcing and all of your fans lit up!
Click to expand...

I'm actually pretty upset with them at the moment. Corsair received my defective replacement and it's been about four business days, yet they haven't refuned my advance rma payment. Then they told me they that I could get a refund or wait for a replacement, was leaning towards a refund. However the rep said they have a new shipment and guranteed me that I was going to get another replacement. So they created a new ticket and I paid for the new advance RMA. A couple days passes and they tell me that the new stock is out of stock so I have to wait again or get a refund. So right now corsair is holding onto $1000 of my money for advance rma and all i got was "sorry out of stock"
 
N

Nytegard

aznpotpie said:
I'm actually pretty upset with them at the moment. Corsair received my defective replacement and it's been about four business days, yet they haven't refuned my advance rma payment. Then they told me they that I could get a refund or wait for a replacement, was leaning towards a refund. However the rep said they have a new shipment and guranteed me that I was going to get another replacement. So they created a new ticket and I paid for the new advance RMA. A couple days passes and they tell me that the new stock is out of stock so I have to wait again or get a refund. So right now corsair is holding onto $1000 of my money for advance rma and all i got was "sorry out of stock"
Click to expand...

Ugh, sorry to hear that.

I'm debating on getting a new case, and this was one I was looking at. I need something which can fit an h150i on the top, as I will have 5 1/4 drives that need bays.
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

Nirad9er said:
All that radiator for 1 CPU and 1 GPU. Hahaha. Totally overkill and a huge waste.
Click to expand...

There is no such thing as overkill when it comes to overclocking. That's also a threadripper: when overclocked, some of those things can pull over 500w. Yeah, a single 360 would be enough but more >= less.
 
craigdt

craigdt

Is this the case that you can build 2 seperate systems in, one in each side? Thought I saw an ad like that somewhere
 
F

FeeNiX Rising

Can anyone comment at all on how the front tempered glass panel is attached? I have an idea for a backlit acrylic plate I would like to use in it's place, but I'm unsure if this is feasible. I know they sell replacement glass for the front panel, but I haven't seen anything about how it would be installed. I'm just wondering if it can be done, and what would be involved, before I drop money on this. Funds aren't what they used to be.

Also, did you actually manage to get all 4 radiators in with push pull?
 
