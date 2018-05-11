Corsair 1000D

I got one, kinda disappointed in the manfacturing of it. Ask me anything about it, have it on hand.
I didn’t realize that either when I bought the case! Putting in two 480mm and 420mm radThat is a lot of RGB fans, jeezus.
Are those all triple kits? that's like $1,200 in fans, lolI didn’t realize that either when I bought the case! Putting in two 480mm and 420mm rad
The 120mm are triple kits, the 140mm are double.Are those all triple kits? that's like $1,200 in fans, lol
All of those kits come with the Node Pro controller, why did you get a separate Node Pro full kit instead of a couple of the LED expansions?The 120mm are triple kits, the 140mm are double.
Haha it was cheaper at the moment to get the Node Pro kit with the LED then the LED expansions themselves.All of those kits come with the Node Pro controller, why did you get a separate Node Pro full kit instead of a couple of the LED expansions?
you have a few of these as well?
Same here, Amazon had the Full kit for $46 and the expansion for $50, so I bought a second full kit as well, so now I have a spare Node controller.Haha it was cheaper at the moment to get the Node Pro kit with the LED then the LED expansions themselves.
A quick assemble of the case so far!
Sure what exactly do you want to know? I’m actually taking it apart now since I had to rma the gpu and I’m installing two slim 480mm ontop instead of a single thick 420mm!That looks insane. Any chance you could share some details on this build?
I am looking a building something similar, wondering if I should setup push pull config for all 3 radiators. Does your top radiator have push pull? I can't really tell from the photos.
I bet this is exactly like the 900D, a weak structured, over hyped pile of garbage with features that are irritating to actually use. I'd never buy another high end corsair case, and I'm the type of person who doesn't mind spending $500 on a robust, well designed and gimmick free enclosure.
You're lucky then. When I had mine, it had 8 hard drives, a dual cpu mobo and three video cards installed. That's a lot, but not for a case that large considering that it was air cooled.Ok, I have the 800D and I love it. Care to elaborate?
The doors never closed right and didn't fit flush with the frame. The case would flex easily two inches if you pushed on the corners. The wire management was lackluster if you had more than three or four hard drives installed and the cooling was horrendous for the amount of fans installed in the system. My GPUs dropped 10C just moving them into an ancient Lian Li V2000 with half the number of fans. Ironically, the V2000 also has better cable management even though it wasn't taken into consideration when it was designed. I guess the 900D was great if you wanted to stick a large rad in it but everything else was lackluster in its design and construction.
good lord aznpotpie you are patient if anything! i think i would have gone postal after the first return! that is a shit load of case to have to repackage and ship. hope all goes well with the replacements. makes you wonder if anyone is actually looking at these sobs before they send it to you. on a more positive note, she looks badass with the wcing and all of your fans lit up!
I'm actually pretty upset with them at the moment. Corsair received my defective replacement and it's been about four business days, yet they haven't refuned my advance rma payment. Then they told me they that I could get a refund or wait for a replacement, was leaning towards a refund. However the rep said they have a new shipment and guranteed me that I was going to get another replacement. So they created a new ticket and I paid for the new advance RMA. A couple days passes and they tell me that the new stock is out of stock so I have to wait again or get a refund. So right now corsair is holding onto $1000 of my money for advance rma and all i got was "sorry out of stock"
yaya was able to fit quad 480mm!View attachment 96283
All that radiator for 1 CPU and 1 GPU. Hahaha. Totally overkill and a huge waste.
