Copper Foil Shortage

Apr 29, 2005
Your old Electronics might become more valuable in the near future...

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/motherboard-and-gpus-under-pressure-due-to-copper-foil-pricing

"Prices are surging for the copper and copper-clad laminates (CCLs) used to make printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are then used for pretty much every type of electronics device. According to reports from DigiTimes, the cost of manufacturing devices like PC motherboards and graphics cards is rising due to a copper foil shortage, nad now the question is how much of that cost the manufacturers will pass on to the end user. According to some of our quick calculations, the impact of the copper foil shortages could be most felt in lower-end devices, while more expensive premium products might see less of an impact due to already-inflated pricing".

"The price of copper went up from $7,755 per ton in December 2020 to $9,262 per ton today (September 28, 2021). The cost of copper foil surged 35% since Q4 2020 due to the rising prices of copper and energy carriers. As you would expect, the price for copper clad laminates (CCLs), a foundational component used for making PCBs, increased due to the costs associated with the prices of copper foil and energy. The trickle-down effect continues, and now price quotes for PCBs are increasing, too".
 
Nafensoriel

Nov 23, 2015
If the average public knew just how much is "in short supply" right now they would collectively lose their minds.
For industry its.... terrifying. It's also random as hell.

We are finally reaping the negative downside of globalization. The instant a wrench gets thrown into shipping or ports it starts to cascade really quickly.
 
Apr 29, 2005
Wrench, hell, these past couple of years I think the whole toolbox has been thrown into the mix, Covid, worker shortages, mandates, the list goes on.

I wonder if we are heading into a global depression?
 
Wat

Jun 23, 2019
And people will continue to by imports if they are one cent cheaper.
 
