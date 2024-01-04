Copilot or else! (for OEMs...eventually)

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...oard-as-microsoft-adds-dedicated-copilot-key/
Sounds awful, since it's not going to be reprogrammable (except probably on custom keyboards running software like QMK...although probably the number of those that add the Copilot key is probably going to hover around 0.)
A quick Microsoft demo video shows the Copilot key in between the cluster of arrow keys and the right Alt button, a place where many keyboards usually put a menu button, a right Ctrl key, another Windows key, or something similar. The exact positioning, and the key being replaced, may vary depending on the size and layout of the keyboard.
We asked Microsoft if a Copilot key would be required on OEM PCs going forward; the company told us that the key isn't mandatory now, but that it expects Copilot keys to be required on Windows 11 keyboards "over time." Microsoft often imposes some additional hardware requirements on major PC makers that sell Windows on their devices, beyond what is strictly necessary to run Windows itself.
