Copilot or else! (for OEMs...eventually)

1_rick

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...oard-as-microsoft-adds-dedicated-copilot-key/

A quick Microsoft demo video shows the Copilot key in between the cluster of arrow keys and the right Alt button, a place where many keyboards usually put a menu button, a right Ctrl key, another Windows key, or something similar. The exact positioning, and the key being replaced, may vary depending on the size and layout of the keyboard.

We asked Microsoft if a Copilot key would be required on OEM PCs going forward; the company told us that the key isn't mandatory now, but that it expects Copilot keys to be required on Windows 11 keyboards "over time." Microsoft often imposes some additional hardware requirements on major PC makers that sell Windows on their devices, beyond what is strictly necessary to run Windows itself.
Sounds awful, since it's not going to be reprogrammable (except probably on custom keyboards running software like QMK...although probably the number of those that add the Copilot key is probably going to hover around 0.)
 
I use the Windows key a bit. I never use the right click, menu button, or whatever you want to call it on the other side. If they replace that with something else I never use, I guess I wouldn't notice?
 
Fair enough. The question is, will the majority of people treat it the same way, or will MS convince them to use it? It kind of reminds me of the Bixby key on Samsung phones, when they were doing that.
 
I wonder if they know few people are using that other key and are trying to make better use of the real estate? Also, Microsoft is desperately trying to make Windows more relevant and "wanted" with any new killer feature they can think of. If Co-Pilot becomes what Cortana never could, good for them. Windows being more popular benefits us all, I believe anyway. But only time will tell.
 
