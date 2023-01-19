Cooling a stock 7900X

I built a new system a few weeks ago, upgrading from an Intel i7 8700K to a R9 7900X. The only carry-over part from the old computer was my RTX 3070.I'm not overclocking and am using a Corsair H100i Elite Capellix. I'm seeing package idle temps between 50-60C. When gaming it hits up to 70-75C.According to some googling this seems to be pretty normal. Is there any real reason to be concerned? From what I've read these suckers will go up to 90C.Some pics, nothing too fancy.TIA