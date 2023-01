I'm rocking a 7700X as a stop gap until X3D (Micro Center deal). Me being the nut that I am I have a 7900X en route via another [H] homie. I just watched Steve's (GamersNexus) review of 7900X and he outlined the mobos were finicky about taking another Zen 4 CPU when swapped...is that just early release bugs or is this something I need to look out for / look forward to when I swap out the 7700X for the 7900X? Thanks!