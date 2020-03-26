Cooler for my 2013 i7?

Case:

Hi.Looking for a cooler for this system:Cooler Master HAF-X Full tower caseASUS P9X79 Pro X79i7 3930K 3.2GHz 6 coreCoolerMaster Seidon 120mmAfter checking temps I see my current cooler (2013) is not doing the job so I want to replace it with something better. I am not good at this so the easier the change, the better. I either want a better AIO (240mm or 360mm?) or capable Air cooler. The case and MB are 2013 so finding something compatible may be hard so that is why I am posting here on this knowledgeable forum.upgrade the CPU to a something like an Intel Xeon E5-2687W v2 or I may OC the 3930k so the cooler needs to be able to handle that.All RAM slots are used.It has one GPU Nvidea GTX 780.Stock case fans: 200mm front, 200mm side, 200mm top and 140mm(?) rearThe machine is used for video editing and 3d animation so it often renders for hours straight.