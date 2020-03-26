Cooler for my 2013 i7?

SLP Firehawk
Jan 30, 2020
41
Hi.
Looking for a cooler for this system:
Case: Cooler Master HAF-X Full tower case
http://us.coolermaster.com/product/Detail/case/full-tower/haf-x.html
MB: ASUS P9X79 Pro X79
CPU: i7 3930K 3.2GHz 6 core
AIO: CoolerMaster Seidon 120mm
After checking temps I see my current cooler (2013) is not doing the job so I want to replace it with something better. I am not good at this so the easier the change, the better. I either want a better AIO (240mm or 360mm?) or capable Air cooler. The case and MB are 2013 so finding something compatible may be hard so that is why I am posting here on this knowledgeable forum.
I may upgrade the CPU to a something like an Intel Xeon E5-2687W v2 or I may OC the 3930k so the cooler needs to be able to handle that.
All RAM slots are used.
It has one GPU Nvidea GTX 780.
Stock case fans: 200mm front, 200mm side, 200mm top and 140mm(?) rear
The machine is used for video editing and 3d animation so it often renders for hours straight.
