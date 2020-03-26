Cooler for my 2013 i7?

S

SLP Firehawk

n00b
Joined
Jan 30, 2020
Messages
41
Hi.
Looking for a cooler for this system:

Case: Cooler Master HAF-X Full tower case
http://us.coolermaster.com/product/Detail/case/full-tower/haf-x.html

MB: ASUS P9X79 Pro X79

CPU: i7 3930K 3.2GHz 6 core

AIO: CoolerMaster Seidon 120mm

After checking temps I see my current cooler (2013) is not doing the job so I want to replace it with something better. I am not good at this so the easier the change, the better. I either want a better AIO (240mm or 360mm?) or capable Air cooler. The case and MB are 2013 so finding something compatible may be hard so that is why I am posting here on this knowledgeable forum.
I may upgrade the CPU to a something like an Intel Xeon E5-2687W v2 or I may OC the 3930k so the cooler needs to be able to handle that.
All RAM slots are used.
It has one GPU Nvidea GTX 780.
Stock case fans: 200mm front, 200mm side, 200mm top and 140mm(?) rear
The machine is used for video editing and 3d animation so it often renders for hours straight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top