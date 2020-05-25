Convert from LTSB 1607 to Pro 1909

craigdt
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2016
- Messages
- 1,055
I am running Windows 10 LTSB version 1607, which I love, but am starting to miss some of the feature of the newer installs on other machines I have, and some programs (Origin, ugh) won't update since I'm on an older release.
Can I just use the "Change Product Key" tool in Win10 to convert to a Windows 10 Pro installation, and get the updates?
Or do I have to load up a new iso blah blah blah.
