Convert from LTSB 1607 to Pro 1909

craigdt said: I am running Windows 10 LTSB version 1607, which I love, but am starting to miss some of the feature of the newer installs on other machines I have, and some programs (Origin, ugh) won't update since I'm on an older release.



Ironic.



Can I just use the "Change Product Key" tool in Win10 to convert to a Windows 10 Pro installation, and get the updates?



Or do I have to load up a new iso blah blah blah. Click to expand...

Open Registry Editor(WIN + R, type regedit, hit Enter) Browse to key HKEY_Local Machine > Software > Microsoft > Windows NT > CurrentVersion Change EditionID to Pro (double click EditionID, change value, click OK). In your case it should at the moment show Enterprise Change ProductName to Windows 10 Pro. In your case it should at the moment show Windows 10 Professional Browse to key HKEY_Local Machine > Software > Wow6432Node > Microsoft > Windows NT > CurrentVersion, change the same two values as in steps 3 and 4 above Close the Registry Editor Insert the Windows 10 Pro installation media, do an in-place upgrade by launching the setup from desktop (not booting with Windows 10 Pro install media) <--- make a usb stick -pend When asked, enter your valid Windows 10 Pro product key and select what to keep(settings, personal files and apps, only personal files or nothing) Windows 10 Pro in-place upgrade will be done now.

you should be able to just feed it a new pro key and the features unlock. i know ive switched a bunch of systems from pro to edu and the changes were basically instant(removed stuff). then use the upgrade assistant to go straight to 1909 and installed the handful of updates for it.there is also this, if that^^ doesnt work:You might not be able to, but you can try the following: