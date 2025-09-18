  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Consumer Reports asks Microsoft to keep supporting Windows 10.

September 16th 2025

"Consumer Reports is calling on Microsoft to extend the October 14th deadline that will cut off free security updates for Windows 10 computers. In a letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Consumer Reports says the move will “strand millions of consumers” who have machines incompatible with Windows 11.

As noted by Consumer Reports, data suggests that around 46.2 percent of people around the world still use Windows 10 as of August 2025, while around 200 to 400 million PCs can’t be upgraded to Windows 11 due to missing hardware requirements."

Source:

>> https://www.theverge.com/news/779079/consumer-reports-windows-10-extended-support-microsoft
 
