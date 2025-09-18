Consumer Reports asks Microsoft to keep supporting Windows 10.

Susquehannock
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2005
- Messages
- 4,772
September 16th 2025
"Consumer Reports is calling on Microsoft to extend the October 14th deadline that will cut off free security updates for Windows 10 computers. In a letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Consumer Reports says the move will “strand millions of consumers” who have machines incompatible with Windows 11.
As noted by Consumer Reports, data suggests that around 46.2 percent of people around the world still use Windows 10 as of August 2025, while around 200 to 400 million PCs can’t be upgraded to Windows 11 due to missing hardware requirements."
Source:
>> https://www.theverge.com/news/779079/consumer-reports-windows-10-extended-support-microsoft
