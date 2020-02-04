Chinese Coronavirus

R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
4,212
Kinda silly but has there been a DC thing for studying the plague 2.0 yet? Got me a little freaked out, I'd happily throw every core I have at it if there is one.
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
151
not to derail this thread but anyone see the threads popping up on how this is affecting dram/nand/lcd production and to expect prices to sky rockets as a result,
 
E

extide

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 19, 2008
Messages
3,484
rgMekanic said:
Any help getting it setup? Do I need to DL the files from GitHub? If so I have no idea what to do with them from there
Click to expand...
Just install the FAHClient and ensure it's setup to use your GPU. These are GPU only units.

Check out the guide here if you need help setting up FAHClient

Leave the "Cause Preference" on "Any" (it doesn't specifically list Covid-19 in the list) and you should get the units -- it seems they are pretty high priority right now. You may have to process a test WU first (project 11737) and then you should get a real one (projects 11741 - 11746)
 
R

rgMekanic

[H]ard|News
Joined
May 13, 2013
Messages
4,212
extide said:
Just install the FAHClient and ensure it's setup to use your GPU. These are GPU only units.

Check out the guide here if you need help setting up FAHClient
Click to expand...
Thank you. While I've ran in a bunch of the other BOINC stuff with ya'll I've never really folded. Once I learned some of the lingo and deciphered what the WU are and how to read them I'm crunching away at COVID-19 stuff.

Sucks it's GPU only though.

1583985017726.png
 
E

extide

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 19, 2008
Messages
3,484
rgMekanic said:
THose numbers of mine from Extreme Overclocking were from my days thinking I was hot shit with a Prescott 3.06Ghz HT haha
Click to expand...
Yeah I used to be big into Seti@home back in the late 90's and early 2000's. Used to borg it at school, lol, I was like in the top 30-40 people overall
This is of course before they moved it to boinc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top