Chinese Coronavirus

rgMekanic said: Any help getting it setup? Do I need to DL the files from GitHub? If so I have no idea what to do with them from there Click to expand...

Just install the FAHClient and ensure it's setup to use your GPU. These are GPU only units.Check out the guide here if you need help setting up FAHClientLeave the "Cause Preference" on "Any" (it doesn't specifically list Covid-19 in the list) and you should get the units -- it seems they are pretty high priority right now. You may have to process a test WU first (project 11737) and then you should get a real one (projects 11741 - 11746)