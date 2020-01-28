Could folding/DC help find a cure for the Coronavirus?

    This is just a thought, but could folding and DC contribute to finding a cure or vaccine for the Coronavirus? If so, why do organizations working on this not publicize that so media outlets would suggest we all contribute in times of crisis/emergency? I know very little about the process of finding a vaccine for a virus, and know physical tests are required, but does DC or folding have anything to simulate this process enough to be helpful? I know the goal for a vaccine is 4 months out currently.


    *If this thread is inappropriate for this subforum, please move or delete.
     
