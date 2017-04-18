Code Vein- new Bandai Namco action/RPG

Last week, Bandai Namco surprised us with an animated trailer, said to be tied to a new project that boasted the tagline 'Prepare to Dine'...there was no mention of specifics in relation to its name, price or platforms, however the video did suggest a worldwide reveal on April 20 was on the cards...it now seems the elusive game will be called Code Vein and will be a new "dungeon exploration-type, hard action RPG" that's due next year and is being worked on by the team behind God EaterThat's according to the most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Gematsu), who also explains the game will be set in the near future and will see players assuming the role of Revenants—vampire-likes creatures that possess supernatural powers (hence the Prepare to Dine axiom)In something which appears to sort-of echo Bloodborne, Revenants apparently rely on blood to survive and will transform into monster creatures named 'Lost', should they fail to keep their blood consumption at peak levels...again according to Famitsu, a 'Buddy' system gives players the option of taking on the world in two-player co-op, and the weapons in this universe are close-range such as swords, hammers and spears...