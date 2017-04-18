Code Vein- new Bandai Namco action/RPG

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
Last week, Bandai Namco surprised us with an animated trailer, said to be tied to a new project that boasted the tagline 'Prepare to Dine'...there was no mention of specifics in relation to its name, price or platforms, however the video did suggest a worldwide reveal on April 20 was on the cards...it now seems the elusive game will be called Code Vein and will be a new "dungeon exploration-type, hard action RPG" that's due next year and is being worked on by the team behind God Eater

That's according to the most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Gematsu), who also explains the game will be set in the near future and will see players assuming the role of Revenants—vampire-likes creatures that possess supernatural powers (hence the Prepare to Dine axiom)

In something which appears to sort-of echo Bloodborne, Revenants apparently rely on blood to survive and will transform into monster creatures named 'Lost', should they fail to keep their blood consumption at peak levels...again according to Famitsu, a 'Buddy' system gives players the option of taking on the world in two-player co-op, and the weapons in this universe are close-range such as swords, hammers and spears...

http://www.pcgamer.com/bandai-namco-teases-new-project-with-the-tagline-prepare-to-dine/

 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,084
Sounds like an idea I can get behind, but I'm going to need to see some gameplay.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,084
Bandai Namco representative on NeoFAG says they are not ready to announce platforms and that it was a mistake on the video. Might mean there is a good chance this isn't coming to PC.

https://archive.is/iLzkx
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,084
Definitely looks to be inspired by Dark Souls. My interest is now piqued.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
Blade-Runner said:
No idea what I just watched, but I want to play it!

Click to expand...
wow that looks fantastic...mix of Dark Souls with some weird anime...looks like a Hideo Kojima game in some ways...I'm totally intrigued!...I was worried that the game was going to keep the same art style as the teaser video but thankfully it's not
 
H

HeavensCloud

Oswego, not shitty as Buffalo
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
7,465
This looks pretty sick. Going to try to remember to keep an eye out for it's release.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
New Code Vein gameplay video

looks great...looks more Souls-like with each new gameplay video...hopefully the difficulty is not as easy as it looks in that video...also interested in seeing how the environments and level design match up

 
Last edited:
J

jiminator

Capt Obvious
Joined
Feb 2, 2007
Messages
11,498
looked interesting. I wonder if they have parries, riposts, backstabs and shields. the rest looked similar to dark souls
 
Antonio94

Antonio94

n00b
Joined
Jul 3, 2017
Messages
4
polonyc2 said:
New Code Vein gameplay video

looks great...looks more Souls-like with each new gameplay video...hopefully the difficulty is not as easy as it looks in that video...also interested in seeing how the environments and level design match up

Click to expand...
The video is most likely to be prototype for players to reimagine how the combat will be in the real game. I mean let's look at another title which is Bloodborne - the game is extremely excellent and totally different than Souls even though they're all from the same root. If CodeVein follows the same case then I think we can trust in the final quality of the game at release. So far, the videos they showcased are purely for main character's combat demonstration only in my opinion.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,301
Have Bandai Namco PC ports improved? I seem to recall them being pretty bad in the past.

Either way, this looks pretty cool.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,568
polonyc2 said:
New Code Vein gameplay video

looks great...looks more Souls-like with each new gameplay video...hopefully the difficulty is not as easy as it looks in that video...also interested in seeing how the environments and level design match up

Click to expand...
You know what looks good it the Rim lighting around the characters makes them stand out even in dark environments plus it doesn't look texture heavy.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,573
MavericK said:
Have Bandai Namco PC ports improved? I seem to recall them being pretty bad in the past.

Either way, this looks pretty cool.
Click to expand...
IMO, they're currently fantastic. Tekken 7, Dark Souls 2 & 3, GRID. Not sure if it counts, but with Witcher games were published by them apparently.

As far as the game goes, I like the animation a lot. I can't yet tell if this is just a very early test or not. I can't imagine them making the game that easy after everything they've produced so far. Bloodborne was comparatively easy (and sold a ton) but is still harder than like 99% of other games out there.
 
Last edited:
N

Nunu

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
257
Why are people fawning over this thing? Game looks slow and boring as hell. Reminds me of darksiders, but with alot less style and variety.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
Nunu said:
Why are people fawning over this thing? Game looks slow and boring as hell. Reminds me of darksiders, but with alot less style and variety.
Click to expand...
environment looks dull (hopefully the final release will be more interesting) but anything that resembles Dark Souls gets a lot of peoples attention
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
Code Vein is anime Bloodborne with added buddy bonding

Code Vein is every bit as arduous and arcane as a Souls game, happy to dump you back at a Mistral checkpoint without all your XP if you take its many combat variables for granted...attacks and dodging burn stamina quickly, and running out will leave you winded, obliging a careful balance of aggression and evasion...enemies have pronounced trigger zones, and it's usually wise to rile them one by one, picking off archers and grunts before you tangle with anything big and scary...there's a lot going on beneath the surface - weapon power scales with certain character stats, and the customisation screen is a gristly stew of resistances, weight caps and impact types

you can always travel without a buddy, but if you do that, you'll miss out on some fun mechanics...

http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2018-01-10-code-vein-gameplay-bloodborne-souls
 
Youn

Youn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,656
I'd be more excited if the gameplay looked like that original animation... the conversion from sketch to 3d always disappoints me, but yea, that'd be difficult to model/render pencil strokes accurately...
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
Comixbooks said:

I rather wait for this looks good I think they improved the graphics.
Click to expand...

that boss fight looked great...gameplay and graphics have always looked great in this but I wasn't sure if the difficulty would be high enough...seemed way too easy with all the other gameplay videos they released...this is the first video where I'm seeing a challenge...hopefully the full game raises the difficulty and brings the pain
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,573
The graphics look good now, although I did see some stuttering when they're panning around. YouTube tends to interpolate videos, so that's potentially stronger that it even initially appears. Could be hardware/driver related or just something they'll hopefully fix prior to release. Gamplay looks familiar in a good way.
Hopefully this games comes out in 2018. It feels like there are a ton of games that are about to hit in the next 3 months and nothing but RDR2 (if we're lucky) past the summer.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,568
I really like what they did to the boss fight music sounds like Organs playing the background like the Ornstein and Smough boss fight not sold on the Anime voice overs it might take away from the game or add to it Dark souls games always had voice overs but they were never cheerfull or overly cartoon like.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
MavericK said:
Are you unable to dodge in this game? Why does the guy just stand there as the boss steamrolls him?
Click to expand...
where in the video is the guy just standing there?...I see him getting stun locked a few times which a lot of enemies do in the Souls games...you can't always immediately roll away depending on the weapon being used
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,301
polonyc2 said:
where in the video is the guy just standing there?...I see him getting stun locked a few times which a lot of enemies do in the Souls games...you can't always immediately roll away depending on the weapon being used
Click to expand...
I saw the guy hopping a little bit to the side and then getting shafted by the boss over and over. Didn't appear as if he was stunlocked but hard to say I guess.

If that tiny hop is all you can do to avoid attacks...seems pretty stupid.

EDIT: Specifically around 7:35, you see the boss winding up an attack and the dude kinda just stands there.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
MavericK said:
EDIT: Specifically around 7:35, you see the boss winding up an attack and the dude kinda just stands there.
Click to expand...
that was a really fast wind up by the boss and he covered a lot of ground...plus initially the boss was engaged with that other NPC/player...maybe because I love all the Souls games I see things differently...I also think watching a player fight a boss and playing yourself is also a different experience...you can see things sooner and react differently watching a video versus being in the moment
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,568

Lots of off motion stuff going on with combat the specials look cool like hounds coming out of the main characters shoulders really Japanese Yugioh stuff going on.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
Comixbooks said:

Lots of off motion stuff going on with combat the specials look cool like hounds coming out of the main characters shoulders really Japanese Yugioh stuff going on.
Click to expand...
movement and attack animations look great...game definitely looks more polished compared to earlier videos...hopefully they announce a release date soon
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
rumors are that the game is coming out in July...I'm sure we'll be seeing this at E3...
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,277
Code Vein will release for PC on September 28, publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed...the news comes via a new trailer, which is Japanese language, though we'll likely get an English equivalent soon enough...

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top