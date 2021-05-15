Cloning NVME PCIe3 to NVME PCIe4

so I'm trying to clone from Intel 660p 1tb (NVME gen3) to Gigabyte Aorus 1tb (NVME Gen4)



I'm using Macrium Reflect, and everything I tried so far, every single time I get inaccessible boot device.



Using the same software and same clone disk option from intel 660p to Intel 660p zero problems, or going from 660p to 760p no problems...



only when I try to clone from Gen3 to Gen4 it doesn't work.



Anyone seen anything like this?