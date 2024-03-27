Claude takes the top spot in AI chatbot ranking — finally knocking GPT-4 down to second place

erek
erek
- Dec 19, 2005
OpenAI surpassed
“Claude 3 Opus, the next-generation artificial intelligence model from Anthropic has taken the top spot on the Chatbot Arena leaderboard, pushing OpenAI’s GPT-4 to second place for the first time since it launched last year.
…
Unlike other forms of benchmarking for AI models, the LMSYS Chatbot Arena relies on human votes, with people blind-ranking the output of two different models to the same prompt.
OpenAI’s various GPT-4 versions have held the top spot for so long that any other model coming close to its benchmark scores is known as a GPT-4-class model. Maybe we need to introduce a new Claude-3 class model for future rankings.“
Source: https://www.tomsguide.com/ai/claude...g-finally-knocking-gpt-4-down-to-second-place
