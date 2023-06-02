China's 176-qubit quantum computing platform goes online

You gotta admit you gotta be impressed by this

“A 176-qubit quantum computing platform named Zuchongzhi went online for global users Wednesday night, which is expected to push forward the development of quantum computing hardware and its ecosystem …”

1685733976173.jpeg

Source: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-...g-platform-goes-online-1kh015Ld9vO/index.html
 
It has quite the sci-fi movie look:
FxgKQTeagAA-rba?format=jpg&name=900x900.jpg


Does the "power" of such system really double for some algorithm for each qubit added ? If so going from 66 to 176 must be some insane hard to process for our brain jump (specially that the starting point was apparently already 10 millions faster than ordinary super computers at some task, 10 million * 2exposed in 110, even if exaggerated by a factor of 1,000 by the marketing is a lot)
 
I'm wondering how it performs at breaking 128 and 256bit AES
Last I checked there are no known quantuam algorithms to break AES. Only quantuam algorithms to break the asymmetrical cryptos(I think both RSA and ECDSA are affected?). I think there was an algorithm to make AES O(sqrt(n)), but then the argument is just double the bits for AES and you're back to the same security, as opposite to RSA which, in theory, would be broken far worse than that.

 O( sqrt( n) )
 
