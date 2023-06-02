China's 176-qubit quantum computing platform goes online

erek
You gotta admit you gotta be impressed by this
“A 176-qubit quantum computing platform named Zuchongzhi went online for global users Wednesday night, which is expected to push forward the development of quantum computing hardware and its ecosystem …”
Source: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-...g-platform-goes-online-1kh015Ld9vO/index.html
