Chieftek is back?

Smoked Brisket
Limp Gawd
- Joined
Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 308
If you are a new builder then this is meaningless, however OG builders understand that Chieftek was the coolest case EVAA, and at one point Alienware based their entire lineup on Chieftek. I am not sure if I like these offerings, but I cant help but pull for them. What do you all think and can we get some memories and maybe some pics from folks still using old school cases. Here is the link:
https://www.techpowerup.com/264899/chieftec-announces-the-scorpion-3-and-hawk-gaming-cases
