ChatGPT linked to declining academic performance and memory loss in new study

RanceJustice said: While I agree with this on a conceptual level, it is important to realize that the average person has the opportunity (note just opportunity, it doesn't mean inclination, quality etc...) to get that kind of exposure in ways that don't require sitting in a classroom with other upper-crust elites, and the monetization and ROI issue has become the problem. Like everything else, the system needs to evolve - we can't keep insisting that people have to spend 30-130K to get an increasingly low level of entry into society as undergrad educated, when most of those majors don't convey anything to prepare you for a job and in fact enslave you to paying off the loan-based sword of damocles over your head; I won't even get into the issue that student loan debt can be bought and sold, NOT discharged by bankruptcy, AND the moment you default on many types the gov't instantly PAYS IT OFF, BUT THE LOAN HOLDER CAN STILL COLLECT THE FULL AMOUNT FROM YOU!



The system is broken increasingly and is not serving any purpose. A century ago the almost only way to have the kind of exposure to learned concepts was the resources of a university, to sit among an discuss with other priviledged, learned people Today, that's not the case. You can listen a MIT lecture from your room, audit the entire Carnagie-Mellon computer science course on OS development, Khan Academy and others give massive exposure , and of course just plain YouTube, SciHub, and other repositories of media. This SHOULD be enightening if it happened the way that we all read about in science fiction where there was a global network or an "akashic record" repository or some such, but clearly it has not gone that way for a number of reasons - not the least of which is because of the monetization of the system has a vested interest in getting you to pay to be certified - college costs more than ever, gives you less than ever etc... but maintains a near monopoly on being able to say who are the haves vs the have nots from an academic setting. Someone who can afford to breeze through college on their parents money, sleep through everything and come out with a degree is seen as more valid to hire than someone who maybe knows the concepts backward and forward, but had to study themselves in their off hours bagging groceries to help an ailing family member financially. That has become its value just as much as anything having to do with legacy admissions or whatnot, its paying to be deemed "the right sort, or at least in the proximity of them".



There are others issues as well, such as how someone studying alone may spend hours watching flat earth truther proof instead, but lets not say that going to college itself keeps people away from misinformation, spread inside or out. I agree that exposure to other information, new ways of thinking, critical analysis and just plain other people and their viewpoints is usually beneficial, but the system that we have is basically designed for a number of reason to put a massively high cost to expecting that comes at the hand of an expensive university education, when we have better opportunities. There are many problems to solve in relation, but realizing that trying to maintain the old paradigm of some educational ideal, ivy-wrapped and nostalgia coated, is more harmful than beneficial under the current circumstances. Times have changed, the posibility for exposure to knoweldge and people have changed, but forces that benefit from the old way keep trying to stuff it all back into the box for their own profit.

Totally agree that the student loan system is broken and needs more than just reform. It needs to be torn down and rebuilt from scratch.Also agree that college has become too expensive. This is largely due to states contributing less and less to state school budgets (forcing tuitions to go up to compensate) and to the fact that colleges are out-competing each other with fancy amenities to become some sort of country-club for young people.Part of the problem is that kids - who don't have a good concept of money yet, and in many cases aren't the ones paying the bills - often select schools based on their fancy dorms, dining, gym, sports and club amenities, all of which cost LOTS of money, and don't contribute much (if at all) to the quality of education.When I went to the University of Massachusetts at Amherst 25-21 years ago my dorm had blank cinder block walls, a rusty metal frame bed, worn wood desks and chairs and old school manufacturing environment (asbestos?) tile floors. The dining halls were reminiscent of k-12 lunch lady land and the gym as in the basement of an old brick building, smelled like mildew and sweat, and had rusty weights. No air conditioning in the warm months, and heat that was either too cold or too hot from a central steam plant in the winter months. ( I know... Uphill in the snow, both ways.)Was it luxurious? No. It didn't need to be, and wasn't supposed to be. I still got an absolutely great engineering education, and in state tuition was a fraction of what it is today at about $11k per year. (Though if you had asked me then, I would still have said it was too expensive.)I was annoyed at things like mandatory "activity fees" doled out to clubs and activities I had no interest in ever attending (and never did) and stupid spending on varsity and intramural sports teams and facilities. (Drove me up an absolute wall when they shut down the dining halls for something called "homecoming" (whatever the hell that is) and forced us to trapse two miles to the other side of campus to eat a shitty hot dog in a parking lot of a football stadium or go without food (or order out instead, which many did, pissed off as they had already paid for the meal plan) but for all of my complaints back then, it was way more reasonable than it is now.Since young people are - on average - stupid, they choose colleges for stupid reasons. It is no longer enough to have the best academic record. You need luxurious dorms, dining facilities and gyms, expensive clubs and a "beautiful" campus. Oh, and expensive sports teams with expensive coaches and facilities that normal students don't get to use, even as they are paying a higher tuition to compensate for meat head athletes to get a free ride and free tutors so they can focus on sports...This forces colleges to out-compete each other on thesethings, and who pays for it? The students through their rapidly growing tuition. The sad part is that there are very many students who care about the right things, and would rather have a cheaper college experience with excellent academics than all of this, but they are a minority, so no matter what they do it has no effect. They have to pay for this bullshit too, even if they never use any of it.I visited my alma mater - Umass - a few years ago. I barely recognized large portions of it. Fancy Stadiums, athletes facilities that didn't used to be there.Apparently Umass has sports teams now, with million dollar coaches and other wasteful shit. I don't remember those existing when I was there. (1999-2003)They tore down the old (but still perfectly functional) dining halls and erected luxury dining facilities in their place. One that got me to guffaw out loud was the banner extolling that they had been voted "Best Campus Food in America" several years in a row. That certainly wasn't the case when I was there.Something needs to be done to refocus these institutions on academics and academics only, and cut everything else in order to make a good education more affordable.I just don't have a clue what that would be. But what we have ia thoroughly broken, and only getting more broken every year.