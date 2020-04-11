Change Gpu

Guilherme778899
I want to change my computer GPU in order to get higher FPS in fortnite, like 90Fps or more.
My computer is this one:
CPU-AMD A10-7860K APU (2014 D.Ka)/
GPU-AMD Radeon R7 Graphics /
SSD-Samsung 860 Evo 250GB/
RAM-Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3 1600 C9 1x8GB
PSU-Kolink Core 700W
I was thinking to chance the GPU to get higher FPS in Fortnite and i would change it for the:
Radeon RX 580 Special Edition (Sapphire Nitro+) 8GB
It is a good change or it won't work? I don't know if the CPU won't let the GPU work correctly...
What do you think..... I should get other GPU or it won't work?
