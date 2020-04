Change Gpu

Radeon RX 580 Special Edition (Sapphire Nitro+) 8GB

I want to change my computer GPU in order to get higher FPS in fortnite, like 90Fps or more.My computer is this one:CPU- AMD A10-7860K APU (2014 D.Ka) GPU- AMD Radeon R7 Graphics SSD- Samsung 860 Evo 250GB RAM- Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR3 1600 C9 1x8GB PSU-Kolink Core 700WI was thinking to chance the GPU to get higher FPS in Fortnite and i would change it for the:It is a good change or it won't work? I don't know if the CPU won't let the GPU work correctly...What do you think..... I should get other GPU or it won't work?