Chair mat for carpeted floor?

TeeJayHoward
Limpness Supreme
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2005
- Messages
- 11,571
Rolling chair. Thick carpet. Bad combo.
My only experience with chair mats was about 20 years ago when my mother had a relatively thin piece of plastic she unrolled and laid down under the desk. It's been decades. Surely there's better stuff out there. Can anyone recommend a good, large mat to shove under my chair so that I can roll without tipping?
