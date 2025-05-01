I have my AIO cooler going to the CPU_FAN header. I have my 3 case fans going to the CHA_FAN1, CHA_FAN2 and CHA_FAN3 headers.



The CPU_FAN header responds to my CPU temperature.



The problem is all the CHA_FAN headers respond to my MOBO temperature which never changes. There is no option to have the CHA_FAN headers respond to the CPU or GPU temperature in the BIOS. Therefore, my 3 case fans run at 600 rpm all the time which is only 40% of the max speed.



Should I run at least 1 case fan to my CPU_OPT header? How about running all 3 case fans to a fan hub and then to my CPU_OPT header? This way the fans will respond to my CPU temperature.



I guess the only other option would be to leave them connected to the CHA_FAN headers and run the fans at certain speed all the time. For example, I can set each fan to whatever speed I want in the BIOS. However, it won't be responding to any temperature, it will run at that speed all the time. If this is recommended, what is a good load, 60%? This would be 900 rpm for a fan with 1500 rpm max speed.