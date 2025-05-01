  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
CHA_FAN Headers

T

Turbosound

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2011
Messages
158
I have my AIO cooler going to the CPU_FAN header. I have my 3 case fans going to the CHA_FAN1, CHA_FAN2 and CHA_FAN3 headers.

The CPU_FAN header responds to my CPU temperature.

The problem is all the CHA_FAN headers respond to my MOBO temperature which never changes. There is no option to have the CHA_FAN headers respond to the CPU or GPU temperature in the BIOS. Therefore, my 3 case fans run at 600 rpm all the time which is only 40% of the max speed.

Should I run at least 1 case fan to my CPU_OPT header? How about running all 3 case fans to a fan hub and then to my CPU_OPT header? This way the fans will respond to my CPU temperature.

I guess the only other option would be to leave them connected to the CHA_FAN headers and run the fans at certain speed all the time. For example, I can set each fan to whatever speed I want in the BIOS. However, it won't be responding to any temperature, it will run at that speed all the time. If this is recommended, what is a good load, 60%? This would be 900 rpm for a fan with 1500 rpm max speed.
 
