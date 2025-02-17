Central Computers

I was there yesterday. Best option at the moment for PC enthusiasts in the Bay Area. At least until MicroCenter opens in the next month or so.
 
When is MicroCenter supposed to open, everything I saw was last year, but here we are almost 3 month in to 2025 and still not open.
 
Yeah, Anyone here who lives in the Bay Area remember Frys Electornics.
 
Of course! Fremont was the best! All the various theme's. Palo Alto was the weirdest.
I remember the Palo Alto store in the days when there was a big line, and there were 50 cashiers all working. A guy at the head of the line would tell you which cashier (by number) to go to. Then later on, only 1 or 2 cashiers were working and there was no wait.
 
Central Computer was the only place you could get an MSRP 3070 for a week or two after launch when they were sold out and scalped everywhere else. I kicked myself for not snagging one. I was planning on getting a Lovelace card from them at launch, but then the MSRP turned out to be pre-scalped. Unfortunately, they only seem to carry occasional and limited stock of AMD cards, or I would have tried to get a 9070 XT from them.
 
Great store in San Francisco. The last of a generation of mom and pop/Independent owned PC storefronts witha thriving e-commerce platform. Bought many of things there (Graphics, Sound cards, Cases, etc...) and they always honored their warranty returns when I lived in SF. Always fun to go there and browse on a Saturday afternoon.
 
