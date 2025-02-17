Central Computers

MelonSplitter
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2006
- Messages
- 1,120
Has anyone ever bought from this company?
I was there yesterday. Best option at the moment for PC enthusiasts in the Bay Area. At least until MicroCenter opens in the next month or so.
I heard Feb/March. Looking more like March at this point...When is MicroCenter supposed to open, everything I saw was last year, but here we are almost 3 month in to 2025 and still not open.
Yeah, Anyone here who lives in the Bay Area remember Frys Electornics.I was there yesterday. Best option at the moment for PC enthusiasts in the Bay Area. At least until MicroCenter opens in the next month or so.
Of course! Fremont was the best! All the various theme's. Palo Alto was the weirdest.Yeah, Anyone here who lives in the Bay Area remember Frys Electornics.
I remember the Palo Alto store in the days when there was a big line, and there were 50 cashiers all working. A guy at the head of the line would tell you which cashier (by number) to go to. Then later on, only 1 or 2 cashiers were working and there was no wait.Of course! Fremont was the best! All the various theme's. Palo Alto was the weirdest.