Cases with multiple USB 3.0 cables - How to connect them all?

Hello,



I have the Lian Li PC 011D XL case which comes with (4) USB 3.0 ports on the front panel requiring two USB 3.0 cables to be connected to motherboard headers. My motherboard only has a single USB 3.0 header port.



Does such device exist that would allow me to connect both USB3.0 cables up to a single header and still allow all (4) ports to work simultaneously? I was hoping to find some sort of internal USB 3.0 hub that can leech SATA power to work. Something I could tuck away and that doesn't use a PCI slot so that the build remains clean.



Unfortunately I am having issues finding anything at all so it is looking like I will only be able to connect one of the USB 3.0 blocks on the front panel. Any suggestions would be very helpful! Thanks!!