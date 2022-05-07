Can't understand why my 9 year old Sharp HD TV is still so much better in picture quality than my new Viewsonic 43" UHD monitor?

H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,103
My PC allows me to pipe my HDMI to a long cable to the back of my 9 yr. old Sharp HD TV. So I have 2 monitor so to speak.

5 yr. ago, I have that 40" UHD Philips PC monitor, and if I have both monitor on, with the very same background photo, usually a photo of my pet taken with an old Canon XTi camera, the photo on my SHarp 60" is much better in photo / picture quality. Clearly the photo looks a lot better. So I thought it's because Philips is just a cheap UHD monitor.

So the other year, that Philips dies, I move to a 43" Viewonic UHD monitor. Likewise, the picture of my Sharp TV is still much better than my new Viewsonic.

With video, same thing, I can easily tell the Sharp movie quality is much better.

I know from Sharp advertising that they claim they have 4 color gun. They claim they add Yellow. Is that really the reason their TV functions as a monitor is so much better than my PC monitor ?
 
NattyKathy

NattyKathy

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
1,185
Is image processing / enhancement enabled on the TV? I find TVs can subjectively look better for media / game content because they're boosting contrast/saturation and tweaking color balance, sometimes significantly. So while the monitor is actually showing the more "honest" image, the TV can look nicer because it's putting filters on the picture.
Or it could be that Sharp does have some special color reproduction in their panels, idk I'm not that familiar with their TVs specifically.
 
