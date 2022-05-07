Can't understand why my 9 year old Sharp HD TV is still so much better in picture quality than my new Viewsonic 43" UHD monitor?

My PC allows me to pipe my HDMI to a long cable to the back of my 9 yr. old Sharp HD TV. So I have 2 monitor so to speak.



5 yr. ago, I have that 40" UHD Philips PC monitor, and if I have both monitor on, with the very same background photo, usually a photo of my pet taken with an old Canon XTi camera, the photo on my SHarp 60" is much better in photo / picture quality. Clearly the photo looks a lot better. So I thought it's because Philips is just a cheap UHD monitor.



So the other year, that Philips dies, I move to a 43" Viewonic UHD monitor. Likewise, the picture of my Sharp TV is still much better than my new Viewsonic.



With video, same thing, I can easily tell the Sharp movie quality is much better.



I know from Sharp advertising that they claim they have 4 color gun. They claim they add Yellow. Is that really the reason their TV functions as a monitor is so much better than my PC monitor ?