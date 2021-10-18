Canon Sued over Multifunction Printers that Refuse to Scan When Ink runs out.

For what its worth, you are not 'saving trees' by not using paper. The paper industry uses the garbage wood that cannot be used for something else. The slabs from the outside of the tree when a sawmill makes the first cut to square up the trunk to cut lumber. Trees that have rot, too crooked or other damage that would prevent them being used for something else.

These trees would not be saved if there was no demand for paper. The only difference is that they would be left to rot or burned as biomass.

There are other parts of the world where they grow trees specifically for pulp and paper, but not in the developed world.

And don't be fooled by recycled paper. It actually takes more energy and chemicals to process, de-ink, and dispose of the sludge than it does to make paper from wood chips.

The post office and the printer manufacturers have killed the printed paper segment of the industry.