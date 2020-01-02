Can you benchmark desktop "snappyness"?

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Intel Processors' started by Astrowind, Jan 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM.
I read someone insisting Intel CPUs are snappier on the desktop. How would you even test this?
Eyeballs, get yours calibrated. Duh
It's not something you're going to benchmark and not likely something you're going to be able to tell the difference with outside of some really extreme cases. Also, it's not likely the CPU which is making the difference.
That said, I do remember an old AMD Athlon x2 4000+ I had. I think it was on AM2 or something, definitely not one of the earlier ones. It ran stock 2.1Ghz and I could get it to 2.8Ghz with barely a bump in voltage and 2.9Ghz with a ton of extra voltage. On the desktop it definitely felt smoother and snappier than the Intel E6400 system I also had. The E6400 had a higher clock speed, twice the RAM, discrete video card and faster hard drives but anything to do with the UI felt snappier and smoother on the AMD. It was really odd but not something I could have tested for or benchmarked.