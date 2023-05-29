Can I play VR with another over LAN (home)?

Hey all. I have two VR headsets, both WMR if that matters for my question. (Samsung Odessey+ and HP reverb G2) Multiple PC's of course.

Thinking it would be fun to have a friend join me at my place for some joint gaming. Ya I figure sharing the same space would be problematic so I am not thinking that, so no mutual room scale, but using all the other options.

So before I ramble too far is this possible? Do I need to buy 2X copies of games? Sny games that encourage this? Is there games or situations you folks can recommend?

To be clear this is about introducing folks to VR and sharing the same experience at the same time and not about hooking up with VR experienced friends at their own location as is usually done.