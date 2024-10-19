CachyOS VS Nobara

I installed CachyOS back in late October and did seem to notice some improvements with an MMO which runs only on a single core and needs all the help it can get. At first I had no issues but wasn't really gaming much. I started doing a little more gaming a bit later and ran into an odd issue which I haven't been able to figure out. While actively playing a game everything runs fine for about 40-50 minutes but then turns into a stuttering mess. CPU and GPU usage and speeds stay at normal levels but the framerate is extremely inconsistent. Normally it's locked at 75 to match my monitor but when this point hits it will be all over the place between 20 and 75.



Nothing has changed with the hardware and it does it in at least two games. If I have the game running in the background without doing much in the way of inputs it can go much longer before it hits the point of stuttering mess. If I exit the game and restart, everything is fine again until it hits the 40-50 minute mark. I reinstalled CachyOS last night in case I had messed something up but the issue is the exact same. At the moment I've only tested a couple of games running through Steam as I don't have any non-Steam games installed.



I've done some searching but haven't run into anyone else with a similar issue. Before the reinstall I tried multiple different kernels such as a release candidate for the next version, an LTS kernel, the standard Arch kernel and at least one other with no change. I've tried different versions of proton from the Steam auto selected to Proton Experimental to the CachyOS build proton with no change.



Nothing else has any issues. Distributed computing projects on CPU and GPU work just fine. I've done quite a few video encodes on the CPU without a hitch. The only thing to have a problem is gaming.



I might try a couple more things later tonight but if I can't the issue fixed I'll end up going back to Manjaro for now.