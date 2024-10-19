CachyOS VS Nobara

I said if I found a bit of time this weekend I'd install nobara and do a little direct comparison to Cachy. As I expected the two are pretty close. KDE on both under wayland. Both installed on XFS. Don't laugh at the choice of games they were installed on one of my XFS NVMEs already and they both have built in benchmarks. Same game files on the same drive... only change is distro and version of proton in use. Hardware AMD 3600x AMD 5700xt resolution 2560x1080. I ran the benchmark once and tossed the results for each setting just in case it did any shader building.

As far as performance goes raw FPS is essentially =. Slight win for Cachy in Guardians. Personally I prefer cachy... fedora feels odd, but that is just a personal preferense. Nobara has a nicer looking base KDE theme.

Nobara
Boarderlands 3 Proton-GE-Experimental
Ultra Setting 2024-10-19-12-06-02 Average FPS 65.40 Average Frametime 15.29
High settting 2024-10-19-12-09-19 Average FOS 78.22 Average Frametime 12.78

Marvel Guardians
Ultra Setting - FSR ultra quality FPS Avg 106 Min 70 Max 137

Cachy
Boarderlands 3 Proton-CachyOS
Ultra settings 2024-10-19-14-22-15 Average FPS 65.19 Average Frametime 15.34
High settings 2024-10-19-14-29-07 Average FPS 79.07 Average Frametime 12.65

Marvel Guardians
Ultra Setting - FSR ultra quality FPS Avg 111 Min 71 Max 145
 
Last edited:
Nothing much changed in terms of these two games anyway. I realize now the Marvel Guardians benchmark records how much GPU ram it used... I should have recorded that last time. The newest Proton is supposed to improve DXVK memory fragmentation and reduce overall GPU ram used. The stuff they pulled through from 6.12 kernel may effect other games more, or Zen4/5 CPUs. I'm running V3 optimizations and not V4. Overall I would say in these two games anyway its margin or error, though is ever so slightly to the better. I should go through my library and try and find a game with iffy performance to test instead of these two.

Linux 6.11.7-2-cachyos
Boarderlands 3
Ultra Settings 2024-11-12-15-14-29 Average FPS 66.29 Average Frametime 15.12
High Settings 2024-11-12-15-09-25 Average FPS 80.07 Average Frametime 12.49

Marvel Guardians
Ultra Setting - FSR ultra quality FPS Avg 112 Min 72 Max 145
 
I installed CachyOS back in late October and did seem to notice some improvements with an MMO which runs only on a single core and needs all the help it can get. At first I had no issues but wasn't really gaming much. I started doing a little more gaming a bit later and ran into an odd issue which I haven't been able to figure out. While actively playing a game everything runs fine for about 40-50 minutes but then turns into a stuttering mess. CPU and GPU usage and speeds stay at normal levels but the framerate is extremely inconsistent. Normally it's locked at 75 to match my monitor but when this point hits it will be all over the place between 20 and 75.

Nothing has changed with the hardware and it does it in at least two games. If I have the game running in the background without doing much in the way of inputs it can go much longer before it hits the point of stuttering mess. If I exit the game and restart, everything is fine again until it hits the 40-50 minute mark. I reinstalled CachyOS last night in case I had messed something up but the issue is the exact same. At the moment I've only tested a couple of games running through Steam as I don't have any non-Steam games installed.

I've done some searching but haven't run into anyone else with a similar issue. Before the reinstall I tried multiple different kernels such as a release candidate for the next version, an LTS kernel, the standard Arch kernel and at least one other with no change. I've tried different versions of proton from the Steam auto selected to Proton Experimental to the CachyOS build proton with no change.

Nothing else has any issues. Distributed computing projects on CPU and GPU work just fine. I've done quite a few video encodes on the CPU without a hitch. The only thing to have a problem is gaming.

I might try a couple more things later tonight but if I can't the issue fixed I'll end up going back to Manjaro for now.
 
