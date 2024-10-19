CachyOS VS Nobara

I said if I found a bit of time this weekend I'd install nobara and do a little direct comparison to Cachy. As I expected the two are pretty close. KDE on both under wayland. Both installed on XFS. Don't laugh at the choice of games they were installed on one of my XFS NVMEs already and they both have built in benchmarks. Same game files on the same drive... only change is distro and version of proton in use. Hardware AMD 3600x AMD 5700xt resolution 2560x1080. I ran the benchmark once and tossed the results for each setting just in case it did any shader building.
As far as performance goes raw FPS is essentially =. Slight win for Cachy in Guardians. Personally I prefer cachy... fedora feels odd, but that is just a personal preferense. Nobara has a nicer looking base KDE theme.
Nobara
Boarderlands 3 Proton-GE-Experimental
Ultra Setting 2024-10-19-12-06-02 Average FPS 65.40 Average Frametime 15.29
High settting 2024-10-19-12-09-19 Average FOS 78.22 Average Frametime 12.78
Marvel Guardians
Ultra Setting - FSR ultra quality FPS Avg 106 Min 70 Max 137
Cachy
Boarderlands 3 Proton-CachyOS
Ultra settings 2024-10-19-14-22-15 Average FPS 65.19 Average Frametime 15.34
High settings 2024-10-19-14-29-07 Average FPS 79.07 Average Frametime 12.65
Marvel Guardians
Ultra Setting - FSR ultra quality FPS Avg 111 Min 71 Max 145
