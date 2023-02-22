Cablemod 90° and 180° adapters now for sale/pre-order.

GoodBoy
https://store.cablemod.com/12vhpwr-angled-adapter/
Kinda pricy at $40, but should be well engineered.
4 versions, 90° up, 90°down, and 180's of both as well. Since the 12vhpwr connector on the card can have the sense pins on either side.
Card compatibility with many models listed here, scroll down: https://store.cablemod.com/compatibility/
