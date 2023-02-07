Buying today, what are you getting?

What are you buying?

  • RTX 4070 TI

  • RX 7900 XT

For better or worse, proprietary Nvidia tech always gives them the nod IMO.
 
Unless you need/want Nvidia features, the 7900XT outperforms the 4070ti in just about everything with a few weird outliers. Even with RT on, the only game the 4070ti wins in is Cyberpunk 2077.

I'm also saying this with the launch of DLSS3 and frame gen, because it looks like absolute ass. I tried it in a couple of games and it definitely did not live up to the hype.
 
I am not sure what the goal is of this poll, but the choice of a graphics card to buy is based on the use case(s).

What game(s) do you play, what monitor do you have in relation to freesync/G-sync, do you use Adobe or other rendering suites, do you use VR, is RT important to you, do you like DLSS/FSR and the list goes on.

Since the poll explicitly mentions "you", if I had the choice between the two, it would definitely be the 4070, but luckily I have the 4090. This due to VR, coming from a 3080 the 4090 is what is needed to have a good/non-frustrating experience with the current VR headsets.
 
