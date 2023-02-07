Buying today, what are you getting?

I am not sure what the goal is of this poll, but the choice of a graphics card to buy is based on the use case(s).



What game(s) do you play, what monitor do you have in relation to freesync/G-sync, do you use Adobe or other rendering suites, do you use VR, is RT important to you, do you like DLSS/FSR and the list goes on.



Since the poll explicitly mentions "you", if I had the choice between the two, it would definitely be the 4070, but luckily I have the 4090. This due to VR, coming from a 3080 the 4090 is what is needed to have a good/non-frustrating experience with the current VR headsets.