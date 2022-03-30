Buying open box motherboard - dumb idea?

Thinking of buying an open box motherboard from MicroCenter to save a little money. Is there a risk that I'm buying a headache? Is returning open box items a nightmare?
 
There's always a risk you're buying a headache, but as long as you have a decent return policy and the time to run it back, you should be fine. I've bought several "open box" motherboards on Amazon before and they all worked fine.
 
I always buy a bunch of amazon warehouse boards from amazon (picked up four last week, X470 boards etc) and they all work fine. Also the couple boards I've picked-up from Microcenter open-box worked great too so no experience with the returns though. Amazon return is pretty much no questions asked.
 
My daily driver is an open box Tuf Z690 from Microcenter. Working fine and they have never given me an issue on a return during the return window. Just check and see if it’s 15 or 30 days since sometimes the open box stuff is 15 days. Lastly if I know I’m going to keep it long term often I buy the 2 year protection on the mobo so now I’ve got 2 years to return it. 👍
 
