Buying open box motherboard - dumb idea?

My daily driver is an open box Tuf Z690 from Microcenter. Working fine and they have never given me an issue on a return during the return window. Just check and see if it’s 15 or 30 days since sometimes the open box stuff is 15 days. Lastly if I know I’m going to keep it long term often I buy the 2 year protection on the mobo so now I’ve got 2 years to return it.